All systems go for sale of Campbell water plant

By GRAIG GRAZIOSI

CAMPBELL

The path seems clear for the city of Campbell to sell its water plant and distribution system to Aqua Ohio after a town-hall meeting Thursday night.

Members of the city administration and council, as well as representatives of Aqua Ohio met with nearly 80 Campbell residents to address the rate changes residents should expect if the city sells the plant to Aqua.

In an informal poll of city council, all members save for Councilman Mike Tsikouris, D-1st, who was absent, said they supported selling the water plant to Aqua Ohio.

Mayor Nick Phillips said he personally did not want to sell the plant, but that in deference to the will of the residents and without any other options, he would agree to the sale.

“I’ve never wanted to sell our plant. I’ve done everything I could to save it, reached out to everyone I could,” he said. “I don’t know where else to go, but we’re in a bad place right now, and we have to do what we have to do.”

A majority of the gathered residents voiced support for the proposed sale.

Aqua Ohio offered the city $7.5 million for its water plant, distribution infrastructure and water customers. The company also agreed to take on all of the city’s eight full-time water- plant employees.

The company has issued a July 1 deadline for the city to accept its offer. No other entity made an offer on the plant.

The city’s water superintendent Joe Tovarnak, who oversees the plant and its employees, agreed with the council’s position.

“I’ve spent 27 years working for the city of Campbell. It’s the only place I’ve ever worked since I graduated high school. I’ve been loyal to the city, and I’ve been offered a few good jobs, but I’ve chosen to stay. The Aqua deal is a good deal,” he said. “It provides capital for us to maybe lure in some new development in the city, and it takes care of my employees at the plant.”

Under Aqua Ohio’s proposal, residents in Campbell would pay $10.45 per 1,000 gallons – an increase from Campbell’s current rate of $6.50 per thousand gallons – and a fixed rate of $15.86, a decrease from Campbell’s fixed rate of $21.75.

The volumetric rates Campbell customers will pay are $1.43 more than Struthers customers pay, but will be locked in for five years. Aqua representatives anticipate that the rates for Struthers and Campbell customers will level out after the first five years.

Tony Mancari, Aqua Ohio’s director of municipal services, said the rate is higher than what Struthers customers pay as a result of the capital investment the company will have to make to upgrade the city’s water plant and bring it into compliance with Environmental Protection Agency regulations.

Mancari said Aqua plans to use the plant for at least two years, after which it will no longer be used as a treatment facility but may be used as pump station. Campbell residents will receive water treated at Aqua Ohio’s Struthers treatment plant.

Campbell city administrators and city council can accept Aqua Ohio’s offer at any time, as a public vote is not necessary.

