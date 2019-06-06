Emails show chaos of football player's 2018 heatstroke death

By ROXANA HEGEMAN

Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Newly released emails show the chaos surrounding the heatstroke death of a 300-pound football player after practice at a Kansas community college in August of 2018.

The emails obtained by The Associated Press through an open records request show the assistant coach who arrived at the scene determined 19-year-old Braeden Bradforth of New Jersey was in “visible distress.” But rather than dial 911, the assistant called the head coach for instructions.

Nearly 30 minutes passed between when teammates found Bradforth and when paramedics arrived.

Under pressure from Bradforth’s family and the New Jersey congressional delegation, Garden City Community College has hired independent investigators to review the case. The college did not directly respond to the AP’s questions about the newly released emails.