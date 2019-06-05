Youngstown police arrest two this afternoon on suspected drug charges


June 5, 2019 at 5:29p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police have found a large amount of drugs and cash after a traffic stop about 4:55 p.m. today at Griffith Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Two vice squad members on patrol pulled over a car with Virginia license plates for a traffic violation. They found more than $2,000 cash and a large amount of suspected drugs. Officers have not has a chance yet to weigh the drugs, but they did recover some fentanyl.

Two people were taken into custody. They will be named later.

