Getaway driver gets probation, jail time, in woman’s death

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Virginia Faircloth said Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court there had to be some accountability for the woman who drove the getaway car in her daughter’s murder.

Judge Anthony Donofrio agreed, upholding a recommended sentence of probation for Barraya Hickson, 26, who pleaded guilty to a charge of obstructing justice, but also ordering her to serve 56 days in jail to complete a 180-day sentence he imposed as part of her three-years’ probation.

Judge Donofrio told Hickson she could serve her sentence after summer courses she is taking at Eastern Gateway Community College are completed, but he said he thinks she needs some jail time because he does not believe she was completely in the dark about the June 23, 2017, murder of Rae’venne Faircloth-Thomas, 24, on Oneta Street.

Dashonti Baker, the father of Hickson’s children and the man convicted of killing Faircloth-Thomas, will be sentenced June 14 by Judge Donofrio.

Prosecutors said in Baker’s trial that Baker shot Faircloth-Thomas six times in the head then jumped in a car driven by Hickson.

Hickson pleaded guilty just before she was to go on trial with Baker to a reduced charge of obstructing justice, and attorneys were recommending probation.

Prosecutors said Faircloth-Thomas was killed because of a property dispute with Baker.

Hickson had served 124 days in the county jail before she made bond in the case, which was credited toward her 180-day sentence.

Faircloth, addressing the judge with the father of the victim, Julius Thomas, at her side, told the judge she thinks Hickson needs a stiffer punishment.

“I can’t say nothing more than we’re broken,” Faircloth said. “There’s no other word to describe it. Her life was taken in a horrible manner. All I am asking the court to do is hold everyone accountable.”

Hickson’s lawyer, Lou DeFabio, asked the judge to abide by the agreement, He said his client has never been in trouble with the law and is unlikely to offend again.

Hickson told the judge she was voted “Most Likely To Succeed” in high school and had taken college classes and was a good student.

Judge Donofrio said he had several questions for Hickson, asking her how long she had known Baker and if she knew what he was going to do or if he talked about the murder after she picked him up at the murder scene. Hickson said she had no idea what was going on or what Baker was going to do, but Judge Donofrio said he found that hard to believe.

Judge Donofrio said he understands why prosecutors made the deal they did and he added Hickson’s lack of a criminal record made any sentencing decision “perplexing.”

But he said he thought Hickson deserved to serve some more time because of the severity of the crime.