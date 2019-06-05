Downtown pedestrian mall should be done by next spring

By David Skolnick

skolnick@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

A pedestrian mall along a section of a downtown street should be ready by next spring.

The city has talked for years about closing North Phelps Street between West Commerce and West Federal streets to vehicular traffic.

Charles Shasho, deputy director of public works, said Tuesday the city probably will bid the work in the fall with the project starting after Christmas and be finished by spring 2020.

“It will be a winter project,” he said. “It will be a benefit to downtown.”

The project is expected to cost about $200,000.

The city has considered permitting people to drink alcoholic beverages on the street at certain times, but hasn’t moved forward with any plans to do so.

The city will close the street to vehicles when the work begins after Christmas, Shasho said.

The street has been closed on and off for several years because of a variety of projects on it as well as frequent delays on that work.

A sewer project was planned for about six years ago, but stopped after only a month of work when city workers found that underground utilities, primarily AT&T lines, were directly in the path of the sewer line.

The AT&T project was postponed and didn’t start until January 2018.

The pedestrian mall came up Tuesday at a city Design Review Committee meeting because of a request from Christian Rinehart, the owner of Suzie’s Dogs & Drafts, and Rhine Haus Bier Hall – next to each other on North Phelps – for a temporary outdoor enclosed patio for his businesses.

The committee approved the request, which allows the businesses to have an aluminum-framed patio until the city closes that section of North Phelps.