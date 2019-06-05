Youngstown council adds $$$ to downtown construction project


June 5, 2019 at 9:55p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — City council voted to increase the cost of a contract for preliminary designs for a major transportation improvement project to the central business district thanks to a federal grant because the U.S. Department of Transportation wouldn’t let the city do the work in two phases.

Charles Shasho, deputy director of public works, said at tonight’s council meeting the city wanted to first do Front Street and then do the rest of the project’s area, which includes Fifth, Park and Rayen avenues and Commerce, Federal and Phelps streets. But the DOT insisted it all be done at once, he said.

Council in April had approved spending up to $220,000 on the Front Street work. It changed the amount to up to $520,000 tonight.

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289500