Beloit woman involved in child endangering out on bond
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
A Beloit woman indicted May 24 alongside a confessed child rapist was freed from Mahoning County jail after posting bond, court records show.
Alexandria B. Overholser, 28, of South 12th Street, was indicted last week on one felony count of endangering children. She appeared Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for arraignment and posted a $1,585 cash bond, records show.
No further court dates have been set for Overholser.
Co-defendant Shawn R. Unger, 35, pleaded in 2011 to raping a 5-year-old girl and was sentenced to seven years. After allegedly raping another child the day he was released, he’s back in state prison.
Unger faces new felony counts, including two counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition.
He’s set for arraignment in county common pleas court Tuesday.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 24, 2019 midnight
mahoning county | Indictments
- March 24, 2015 11:02 a.m.
Youngstown man and woman arraigned today on child-endangerment charges
- June 30, 2006 midnight
Man indicted in son's injuries
- March 20, 2013 12:06 a.m.
Bond doubled for mother of slain Struthers boy
- August 13, 2013 4:53 p.m.
Arraignments today for man, woman charged with child sex abuse
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.