Beloit woman involved in child endangering out on bond

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Beloit woman indicted May 24 alongside a confessed child rapist was freed from Mahoning County jail after posting bond, court records show.

Alexandria B. Overholser, 28, of South 12th Street, was indicted last week on one felony count of endangering children. She appeared Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for arraignment and posted a $1,585 cash bond, records show.

No further court dates have been set for Overholser.

Co-defendant Shawn R. Unger, 35, pleaded in 2011 to raping a 5-year-old girl and was sentenced to seven years. After allegedly raping another child the day he was released, he’s back in state prison.

Unger faces new felony counts, including two counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition.

He’s set for arraignment in county common pleas court Tuesday.