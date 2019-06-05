UPDATE | Warren teen held in connection with Tuesday's fatal shooting

WARREN — Dareontai Carmichael, 16, of Porter Street Northeast is being held in the Trumbull County Juvenile Detention Center in connection with the Tuesday afternoon shootings on Maryland Street Northwest that killed one man and seriously injured another.

Carmichael will appear for a detention hearing at 1 p.m. today. A detention hearing is the juvenile equivalent of an adult arraignment hearing, though Carmichael has not been formally charged with the crimes, said Stanley Elkins, an assistant county prosecutor. The detention hearing will determine whether Carmichael will remain detained at the facility.

A Warren police report released this morning lists the names and addresses of the two victims of the shootings, which occurred at the Warren Heights Apartments, but it doesn't specify which one was killed and which one is in critical condition in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

It lists the victims as Jackqwuan K. Williams, 25, of Webb Avenue Southwest and Shyhiem W. Williams, 24, of Robert Avenue Northwest. The report does not indicate whether they are related.

A police department press release said a male suspect was taken into custody a few blocks away from the shootings a short time after the 2:30 p.m. episode. A female, also 16, was questioned in the case but was not turned over to the juvenile justice center.

When police arrived at the apartment complex, they found one of the men on the ground on the parking lot behind the apartment with gunshot wounds to the hip and shoulder. The other victim had been shot in the leg but left the area on his own. A large group of people was around the male on the ground. He was taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

Police learned at about 5:25 p.m. he had died.

The other victim arrived at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center seeking treatment and was later transferred to St. Elizabeth's. He is in critical condition.

The police report lists the following offenses as having taken place — murder, felonious assault and disorderly conduct.

A witness told The Vindicator she heard about three gunshots and saw a crowd of about 30 people in the parking area behind the apartment building.

She saw one man with serious gunshot wounds still on the asphalt after the shots rang out and and saw another bleeding man leaving the area on foot.