Two women face charges in latest Austintown sting

AUSTINTOWN — Township police on Tuesday arrested two women in a prostitution sting, one of whom said she’s being pimped for food, cigarettes and a place to live.

Investigators answered online sex ads that led them to meet Abby L. Pierson, 25, of Academy Street, Salineville, at a location in the 5200 block of Seventy Six Drive.

Officer arrested Pierson, who initially misidentified herself, and took a condom they had asked her to bring into evidence.

Officers then text messaged the woman who brought Pierson to the meetup and intended to pick her up after the “date,” Taylor D. Phifer, 21, of Falls Avenue, Youngstown.

Phifer arrived with her boyfriend, a man identified in the report but whom has not been charged. Phifer’s 2-year-old son was in the backseat of their vehicle, the report states.

Police confirmed Phifer’s phone received the previous text message and arrested her. On her phone, they found “a large amount of prostitution activity.” Phifer told police she was unaware Pierson was soliciting sex and said Pierson had been recently using her phone.

Pierson told officers Phifer sets up the “dates” and said Phifer’s boyfriend has beaten her for refusing dates. She showed them a bruise on her leg and a “slight” black eye, according to the report.

“Pierson states that she is only given things that she needs such as cigarettes and food as well as a place to live,” the officer wrote in his report. “Pierson states that she does about six to seven ‘dates’ a day.”

The man denied being involved with a prostitution scheme and was allowed to leave with Phifer’s son.

Both Pierson and Phifer are in the Mahoning County jail and were arraigned Wednesday in the county area court in Austintown.

Pierson pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor counts of soliciting for sex, falsification and possessing criminal tools and was handed a $3,250 bond. She’s due back in court next week.

Phifer has yet to plea on her felony counts of promoting prostitution and possessing criminal tools. Her bond was set at $6,500. She’s set for another hearing next month.