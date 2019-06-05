Trumbull officials get presentation on using drones for building-permit violations

Staff report

WARREN

At the request of Trumbull County Commissioner Frank Fuda, Bob Jadloski, a local photographer and drone pilot, spent an hour Tuesday showing Mike Sliwinski, the county’s chief building official, and others how drones can be used to help find unpermitted county construction projects.

Jadloski showed videos he filmed using one of his drones, described the global-positioning software that can be used to map out the areas being filmed and discussed the laws associated with drones that govern privacy.

When it was over, Sliwinski expressed concern that using drones to fly over the county looking for unpermitted construction projects might lead to a perception by the public their privacy rights were being violated.

Jadloski, who volunteered to run a free pilot project with building officials, said privacy would not be an issue as long as the drone was operated at the legal and logical elevation. Jadloski proposed training several building officials to run the drone. The cost for drone and training would be about $2,500.

Sliwinski said his enforcement specialist, Nick Massacci, is not allowed to enter a backyard without permission to check for unpermitted construction. Most times, such projects are obvious from the road, Sliwinski said.

Fuda said he heard a recent presentation from Jadkoski about government uses for drones at the same time he was evaluating whether the creation of Massacci’s position a year ago was justified.

When the nonunion position was created in March 2018, Fuda said he would check back in a year to determine whether the position was justified by the results of Massacci’s work. Massacci’s position cost the county $71,000 in payroll and benefits, plus expenses associated with the vehicle he drives, Fuda said.

Sliwinski provided Fuda with a report April 24 indicating Massacci’s work directly increased building permit fees by about $24,000 in a year. Sliwinski said he believes Massacci’s work also caused other people to voluntarily obtain about $53,000 of building permits because of the awareness Massacci was on the job.

Fuda suggested using a drone as a way to make Massacci’s job pay for itself.