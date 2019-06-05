Teen files objection to rape charge

YOUNGSTOWN — An East High School teen found delinquent on a rape charge has objected to the ruling.

Judge Theresa Dellick of Mahoning County Juvenile Court today heard arguments from attorneys representing Ramir Bledsoe, 16, who objected to the verdict and the work of prosecutors, who filed their own response.

Bledsoe’s attorney argued the evidence contained no physical or medical evidence of the sexual assault and contradicting testimony, while prosecutors countered the case included expert testimony, adding less than 8 percent of sexual-assault cases result in physical findings, according to Wes Skeels, court administrator.

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com