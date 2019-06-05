Superintendent facing student sex charges resigns

RAVENNA

An Ohio school superintendent facing sex charges involving two students has resigned.

The Ravenna Record Courier reports Laura Amero, superintendent of Windham Exempted Schools, submitted her resignation last week.

Amero pleaded not guilty in April to charges of sexual battery, attempted sexual battery and intimidation of a crime victim or witness.

Messages seeking comment were left for her attorney.

An indictment against the 35-year-old Amero accuses her of having sex with a 16-year-old boy in 2017 and attempting to have sexual relations with another student between 2015 and 2017 when he was 16 and 17.

Amero was a principal in the district at the time and was hired as superintendent in February.

Kayakers looking for missing swimmer find other body

AKRON

Authorities say kayakers helping search for a swimmer who was swept away in a river in Ohio have found the body of another man.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports that the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office says the kayakers found the body of a 62-year-old man Monday night in the Cuyahoga River in the Cascade Valley Metro Park area of Akron.

Officials with the medical examiner’s office say the man was pronounced dead about 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Officials haven’t released his name. They are investigating the death.

Authorities say searchers found the man’s body while looking for 24-year-old Catalino Hernandez.

Akron police Lt. Rick Edwards has said Hernandez apparently was swept away while swimming in the river Sunday evening.

The search for Hernandez continued Tuesday.

Men back bill to let them sue Ohio State for doc’s sex abuse

COLUMBUS

More men who say they were sexually abused by an Ohio State team doctor decades ago are stepping forward publicly as they advocate for legislation that would give them a legal opportunity to sue the university for what happened.

Dozens of alumni already have sued Ohio State, alleging it knew of concerns about Richard Strauss and didn’t do enough to stop him. The university argues the claims are time-barred by law and should be dismissed.

A proposal from Republican Rep. Brett Hillyer would change the law to let affected alumni sue the university.

Former hockey player Roger Beedon says that’s important to hold the school accountable. Beedon praised the legislation at a news conference Tuesday alongside several other Strauss accusers, including some identifying themselves publicly for the first time.

Associated Press