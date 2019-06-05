Second location for RISE Recovery

WARREN

RISE Recovery, powered by ONE Health Ohio, will open its second location in Trumbull County, and will provide medication-assisted treatment and counseling services for addiction.

Medication-assisted treatment and counseling services began Tuesday. Appointments are being scheduled at this time.

RISE Recovery-Warren will provide appointments from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays at 1032 E. Market St.

For information, contact RISE Recovery at 844-652-8219 or visit onehealthohio.org/rise-recovery.

Renault delays decision on merger

PARIS

Renault has delayed a decision on whether to merge with Fiat Chrysler, a deal that could reshape the global auto industry as carmakers race to make electric and autonomous vehicles for the masses.

The deal still looks likely, but faced new criticism Tuesday from Renault’s leading union and questions from its Japanese alliance partner Nissan.

The French government is also putting conditions on the deal, including job guarantees and an operational headquarters based in France.

The French carmaker’s board will meet again today to “continue to study with interest” last week’s merger proposal from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Renault said in a statement.

Walmart extends college benefits

NEW YORK

Walmart is extending its debt-free college benefits to high schoolers as a way to attract and retain workers in a tight labor market.

The nation’s largest private employer said Tuesday it will offer free college SAT and ACT prep for its workers in high school, while offering two to three free general education college classes through an educational startup.

Walmart estimates about 25,000 people under the age of 18 work at its stores, a fraction of its 1.3 million person U.S. workforce.

It is an expansion of a program Walmart launched last year offering affordable access to a college degree for full-time and part-time workers who have been with the company at least 90 days.

World Bank forecast for global economy

WASHINGTON

The World Bank on Tuesday downgraded its forecast for the global economy in light of trade conflicts, financial strains and unexpectedly sharp slowdowns in wealthier countries.

The bank, an anti-poverty agency, expects the world economy to grow 2.6 percent this year.

That would be the slowest calendar-year growth since 2016, and it is down from the 2.9 percent expansion the agency forecast in January.

Slowed by the Trump administration’s trade war with China, global trade is expected to expand just 2.6 percent this year, the weakest pace since the 2008 financial crisis.

Staff/wire reports