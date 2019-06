The list of high-school graduates who have received college or university scholarships based on information provided by school officials. Included are single scholarships of $5,000 or more accepted by the student. Dollar amounts represent the total value of the scholarships for four or more years, if applicable. More local scholarship recipients will be published in the future.

MINERAL RIDGE

Mason Deley: University of Kentucky, Blue Grass Spirit Scholarship, $38,000.

Heidi Fife: The University of Tampa, UT Spartan Scholarship, $20,000.

Ryley Fritz: Casal’s Aveda Institute, Ohio Safety Officer’s Memorial Fund, $42,120.

Theodore Gaydosh: University of Dayton, Trustee’s Merit Scholarship, $91,080.

Allison Grusha: Walsh University, Dr. David Baxter Honors Scholarship, $80,000, National Honor Society National Finalist Scholarship, $5,625.

Dylan Henning: The Catholic University of America, CUA Scholarship, $42,000.

Gillian McMahan: Case Western Reserve, University Scholarship, $60,000.

Sarah Pezzenti: Bethany College, Bethany Merit Scholarship, $76,000.

Garret Smith: Thiel College, Thiel Merit Award, $72,000.

Kalyn Stricklin: Kent State University, Trustee Scholarship, $22,000.

Abbey Strohmeyer: Youngstown State University, Trustee Scholarship, $20,000.

Patricia Tambunan: Colorado College, N. Gibbs Scholarship, $20,000.

Bayley Tatar: Rochester Institute of Technology, RIT Founder’s Scholarship, $52,000.

Cameron Watkins: YSU, Trustee Scholarship, $20,000.

Sydney Weidler: YSU, Trustee Scholarship, $20,000.

Margaret Weimer: Cleveland State University, Provost Award, $20,000.

Jordan Zupko: Westminster College, Trustee Award, $68,000.

POLAND SEMINARY

Trevor Adamson: Florida Institute of Technology, Panther Fund Academic Award, $48,000.

John Allsopp: Thiel College, Thiel College Merit Scholarship, $60,000.

Stephen Bannon: John Carroll University, Presidential Merit Scholarship, $88,000.

Ellia Blasko: Denison University, Denison Music Award, $104,000.

Diego Calderon: Case Western Reserve University, Case Western Reserve University Merit Scholarship, $130,000.

Justine Carney: Notre Dame College, Dean’s Scholarship, $64,000.

Lindsay DeLullo: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Gia DiGiacomo: Bethany College, Bethany Merit Scholarship, $60,000.

Michael Farber: John Carroll University, Magis Scholarship, $100,000.

Maguire Franko: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Sophia Gawdyda-Suggs: Westminster College, Tower Award, $100,000.

Dylan Gordon: University of Pittsburgh, Panther Pride Award, $26,000.

Owen Hernon: John Carroll University, Presidential Merit Scholarship, $88,000.

Simone Izzo: Westminster College, Vance Award, $96,000.

Chelsea Kilgore: Tulane University, Tulane Merit Award, $40,000, Tulane Scholarship, $29,400.

Erin Kilgore: Case Western Reserve University, Bolton Scholarship, $60,000.

Cole Kosco: University of Cincinnati, Athletic Scholarship, $104,000.

Audra Lambert: Ohio Dominican University, Honors Scholarship, $80,000.

Viktorya Lange: University of Akron, Akron Guarantee Scholarship, $26,000.

Luke Lankitus: John Carroll University, Magis Scholarship, $96,000.

Galatiani Lopuchovsky: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Ian Lu: John Carroll University, Merit Scholarship, $140,000.

Mallory Malmer: Kent State University, Kent Academic Scholarship, $43,088.

Maxamum Masaki: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Emily Masluk: John Carroll University, Presidential Scholarship, $88,000.

Josie Mayle: Otterbein University, President’s Scholar Award, $52,000, Ammons-Thomas Award, $20,000.

Jayla McAdams: West Virginia University, Scholarship of Distinction, $44,000.

Braedon O’Shaughnessy: YSU, Athletic Scholarship, $38,396.

Alex Rapp: Notre Dame College, Golf Scholarship, $28,000, Academic Scholarship, $64,000.

Jason Rapp: Duquesne University, Academic Scholarship, $72,000, Army ROTC Scholarship, $204,600.

BOARDMAN

Adam Al-Halameh: U.S. Army, Montgomery GI Bill, $66,852.

Augustino Arcuri: U.S. Military, West Point Academy, $350,000.

Trevor Boggess: Kent State University, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Kaylin Burkey: California University of Pennsylvania, Athletic Scholarship, $62,000.

CeAnna Curtis: University of Toledo, Regents Scholarship, $20,000.

Peyton Curtis: University of Akron, Akron Guarantee, $29,500.

Nathan Cuttica: University of Akron, Akron Guarantee, $33,500.

Anna Deeley: West Virginia University, Distinguished Scholars, $60,000.

Gianna DeLullo: Bowling Green State University, University Freshman Scholarship, $22,000.

Mikel Flatley: Dixie State University, Non-Resident Full Merit, $40,000.

Timothy Fowler: U.S. Marines, GI Bill, $40,000.

Jersey Gorby: YSU Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Hannah Greene: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Kareem Hamdan: Clarion University, Football Scholarship, $24,000, Stafford Scholarship, $22,000.

Travis Harvey: Thiel College, Thiel Merit Award, $80,000.

Mara Hierro: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Alex Huzicka: Notre Dame College, Football Scholarship, $144,000.

Ceaonnie Jones: University of Akron, Akron Guarantee, $38,000.

Michael Kanos: U.S. Air Force, U.S. Air Force, $66,000.

Tessa Katcher: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Brandon Kuehn: University of Akron, Akron Guarantee, $25,500.

Abbey Lipinsky: YSU, Edward J. DeBartolo, $10,000.

Cameron Maloney: U.S. Army, Montgomery GI Bill, $66,852, Tuition Assistance, $20,000, Enlistment Bonus, $13,000.

Jennah Markovitch: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Emily Maroni: University of Mount Union, Trustees’ Scholarship, $72,000.

Logan Menosky: Cleveland State University, CSU Provost’s Award, $20,000.

Nikitas Missos: Youngstown State University, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000, Choose Ohio First, $20,280.

Michael Morris: University of Akron, Akron Guarantee, $23,500.

Madison Murray: YSU, Timken Steel Scholarship, $5,000.

Michael O’Horo: Saginaw Valley State University, Football Scholarship, $98,396.

Justin Olsen: University of Texas, Army ROTC, $176,000.

Delaney Pollak: Air Force Academy, Air Force Academy, $467,000.

Donovan Roberts: Bowling Green State University, Freshman Academic, $20,000, Thompson Family Scholarship, $20,000.

David Santiago: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Alicia Saxton: Baldwin Wallace, President’s Scholarship, $68,000.

Ashley Saxton: Capital University, Presidential Scholarship, $96,000.

Julia Schrembeck: University of Pittsburgh, Out-of-State Scholarship, $20,000, Dean’s Award, $24,000.

Miles Spearman: University of Cincinnati, Darwin T. Turner Scholarship, $50,672, Taco Bell Foundation, $25,000.

Nasya Stevenson: John Carroll University, University Scholarship, $32,000.

Payton Torres: U.S. Army, Montgomery GI Bill, $66,852.

Daniel Turillo: University of Pittsburgh, University Scholarship, $100,000.

Matthew Welton: U.S. Army, Montgomery GI Bill, $66,852.

LOWELLVILLE

Alexis Biscella: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Matthew Hvisdak: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Madison Kelly: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

James Lanzo: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Chloe Simmerman: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

SPRINGFIELD

Marlie Applegarth: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Taylor Barber: YSU, Trustees’ Scholarship, $20,000.

Kayla Commings: Bowling Green State University, Falcon Achievement Award, $24,000.

Zachary Ebert: West Virginia University, Scholarship of Distinction, $32,000.

Kate Folkenroth: Allegheny College, Allegheny College Trustee Scholarship, $140,000.

Jacqueline Kish: Allegheny College, Allegheny College Trustee Scholarship, $66,000.

Dylan Schialdone: YSU, Ohio War Orphan Scholarship, $22,668.

STRUTHERS

Delaney Baber: Ohio Northern University, Dean’s Scholarship, $64,000, Ohio Northern University General Scholarship, $34,400.

CANFIELD

Vincent Agostinelli: Mercyhurst University, Herrmann Merit Award Scholarship, $80,000.

Daniel Beistel: Washington & Jefferson College, Academic Scholarship, $108,000.

Claire Berlin: The College of Wooster, Dean’s Scholarship, $128,000.

Alexis Bernat: Case Western Reserve University, University Scholarship, $130,000.

Emma Bucheit: The University of Akron, Trustee Scholarship, $22,500.

Megan Burkett: University of Findlay, Presidents Scholarship, $64,000.

Kaitlyn Burrows: Columbus College of Art & Design, Goodale Park Scholarship, $68,000.

Sophia Campos: Walsh University, Vanasse Scholarship, $56,000.

Mariah Cashbaugh: West Liberty University, Elbin Scholarship, $40,000.

Michael Chaplow: John Carroll University, Magis Scholarship, $96,000.

Sydney Cianciola: Denison University, Alumni Award, $104,000.

Giovanni Copploe: Ohio State University, Athletic Scholarship, $43,520.

Clare Crescimanno: Princeton University, Princeton Scholarship, $247,680.

Dominic Deramo: Georgetown University, University scholarship, $200,000.

Jacob Donadee: John Carroll University, Magis Scholarship, $100,000.

Emily Duncko: Belmont University, Academic Merit, $32,000.

Constance Economus: John Carroll University, Magis Scholarship, $100,000.

Thalia Economus: John Carroll University, Magis Scholarship, $100,000.

Gianna Ellis: John Carroll University, President’s Scholarship, $84,000.

Matthew Fetty: University of Mount Union, Dean’s Scholarship, $56,000.

Peter Hallof: Findlay University, Athletic Scholarship, $88,000.

Aydin Hanousek: University of Mount Union, Dean’s Scholarship, $56,000.

Marisa Head: Kent State University, Choose Ohio First Careers Scholarship, $30,756.

Sophie Hodge: Columbus College of Art & Design, Discovery District Scholarship, $60,000.

Jad Jadallah: Westminster College, Vance Scholarship, $96,000.

Lauren Johnson: Columbia College Chicago, Dean’s Scholarship, $44,000.

Kalin Kovach: Walsh University, Vanasse Scholarship, $56,000.

Ian Kristan: University of Mount Union, Dean’s Scholarship, $56,000.

Julia Magliocca: University of Mount Union, Hartshorn Award, $44,000.

Giannah Marasovich: Duquesne University, Leading Teacher Program, $79,984.

Joseph Marzano: John Carroll University, Magis Scholarship, $100,000.

Cole Morell: John Carroll University, Magis Scholarship, $100,000.

Svetha Nallapaneni: Pace University, President’s Scholarship, $92,000.

Luke Pallante: Xavier University, Xavier Scholarship, $80,000.

Vincent Patierno-Beavers: George Washington University, University Award, $56,000.

Julia Petrallo: University of Southern California, Presidential Scholarship, $114,512.

Lillian Polen: Hiram College, Heritage Scholarship, $64,000.

Vincent Prologo: University of Central Florida, Pegasus Scholarship, $34,000.

Shawn Rollins: Thiel College, Marion G. Resch Scholarship, $40,000.

Serena Sammarone: The University of Findlay, Athletic/Academic Scholarship, $185,440.

Grace Schuler: Loyola University, Trustee Scholarship, $76,000.

Sydney Schuler: John Carroll University, President’s Scholarship, $84,000.

Tyler Stein: Ohio State University, War Orphan Scholarship, $96,000.

Matthew Zaremski: Walsh University, Merit Scholarship, $64,000.

LABRAE

Walton Allie: Lake Erie College, LEC Athletic Scholarship, $32,800, Lake Erie Award, $32,000.

Philip Barnhart: Cedarville University, Chancellor’s Excellence, $50,000.

Dynesty Ervin: Cleveland State University, Track and Field Tuition, $24,000.

Connor Findley: Case Western Reserve, University Scholarship, $90,000.

Taylor Foor: Eastern Gateway Community College, Eastern Gateway Community College Scholarship, $21,000.

Chelsea Glaspell: Case Western Reserve, University Scholarship, $90,000, American Dreams Scholarships, $5,000.

Alexis Huscroft: Malone University, Emma & Walter Malone Scholarship, $72,000.

Alyssa Huscroft: YSU, Trustee Scholarship, $20,000.

Emily Kujala: YSU, Trustee Scholarship, $20,000.

Mackenzie Mattozzi: Cleveland State University, Ohio National Guard, $46,800.

Zachary Meyer: University of Findley, Trustee Scholarship, $80,000.

Marissa Roberts: Defiance College, Pilgrim Scholarship, $64,000.

Samuel Schmucker: Kent State University, Ohio Army National Guard, $40,048.

Tyler Stephens: University of Buffalo, Athletic Scholarship, $184,660.

Colton Stoneman: Bethany College, Bethany Merit Scholarship, $76,000.

Benton Tennant: Baldwin-Wallace University, Deans Scholarship, $52,000.

Olivia Williams: Hiram College, Deans Scholarship, $72,000.

Kent Wolford: Saint Vincent College, Deans Scholarship, $78,000.

Dylan Wood: Kent State University, Army ROTC, $68,000.