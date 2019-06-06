Northside pool hosts Family Fun day

By WILLIAM K. ALCORN

alcorn@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

The adults talked about how beneficial the opening Wednesday of Northside Pool, called “Fun in the Sun,” is for the community and family bonding and water safety.

But the kids did what kids generally do when they go to the pool – they jumped in and splashed around, despite the coolness of the temperature. The pool officially opened at 1 p.m.

“We are glad there was no thunder and lightning,” said Dawn Turnage, director of the city’s parks and recreation department. “I’m super excited about the opportunity for the community and kids to have a pool for the season. It’s a jewel in the city,” she said.

The pool at 2160 Belmont Ave. is open from 1 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays with Aug. 20 being the last day. Admission is $1 for people 17 and under and $2 for adults.

In addition to swimming fun, Gina Brown, certified swimming instructor at the Youngstown Central YMCA, will teach learn-to-swim programs at the pool.

“It’s very exciting for me,” said Brown, who taught water safety to about 500 Youngstown schools second-graders and found that few knew how to swim.

“It’s a safety issue,” said Brown, who will teach kids, among other things, what to do when they or a friend are in danger in the water. She said about 300 are signed up for the free lessons.

“This is awesome,” said the Rev. Lewis W. Macklin II pastor at Holy Trinity Missionary Baptist Church in Youngstown.

“It not only provides recreation and exercise, [but] having the pool open encourages community gathering and family bonding,” said the Rev. Mr. Macklin, who made a pitch for adding water aerobics for seniors to the program.

“Youngstown needs a win,” said pool manager Kevin Tarpley, originally from Youngstown, who came back from Somerville, Mass., where he was an alderman.

“It was time to come home, and I’m here to help wherever it is needed,” Tarpley added.

After thanking everyone for coming to the pool opening, Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown “led by example” by being the first person to jump into the pool.