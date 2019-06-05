New Girard City Council member will be appointed Tuesday


June 5, 2019 at 10:20a.m.

NILES — A Girard City Council At Large representative to serve the remainder of the term vacated by William Ryser will be appointed at 6 p.m. Tuesday at 36 Youngstown Warren Rd. in the Pinetree Paza.

Members of the Trumbull County Democratic Party Central Committee representing the precincts in Girard will make the selection.

So far, Keith Schubert, Jeff Kay and Chuck Doran have showed interest in the position.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000