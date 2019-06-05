Girard man charged with assaulting pregnant woman
Staff report
LIBERTY
Bond was set at $7,500 at the Girard Municipal Court on Tuesday for a Girard man who is accused of punching a pregnant woman and assaulting her mother.
Michael Fluet, 33, faces charges of assault, domestic violence and criminal endangering. He was ordered not to have contact with the mother or daughter.
The mother told police Fluet occasionally lived with her daughter who called Saturday because Fluet was destroying household items and her phone.
When the mother arrived, she saw Fluet punch her seven-months-pregnant daughter in the stomach multiple times, she told police. She tried to intervene, but Fluet grabbed her neck and knocked her to the ground, according to the police report.
Police reported they took photographs of bruises on her neck and abrasions on her arm, as well as a mark on her daughter’s chest where Fluet is accused of extinguishing a cigarette.
A neighbor told police she witnessed the reported assaults.
Fluet claimed to be suicidal, so he was evaluated at a hospital before being transported to the Trumbull County jail.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 4, 2019 11:56 a.m.
Girard man faces assault, domestic violence charges
- July 16, 2001 midnight
Assault charges
- May 15, 2008 midnight
Man accused of assault on pregnant girlfriend
- February 1, 2011 midnight
METRO DIGEST | Man faces assault charge for punching wife
- August 13, 2008 midnight
A summary of recent criminal activity in Hubbard, Liberty and Girard:
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.