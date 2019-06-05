Girard man charged with assaulting pregnant woman

Staff report

LIBERTY

Bond was set at $7,500 at the Girard Municipal Court on Tuesday for a Girard man who is accused of punching a pregnant woman and assaulting her mother.

Michael Fluet, 33, faces charges of assault, domestic violence and criminal endangering. He was ordered not to have contact with the mother or daughter.

The mother told police Fluet occasionally lived with her daughter who called Saturday because Fluet was destroying household items and her phone.

When the mother arrived, she saw Fluet punch her seven-months-pregnant daughter in the stomach multiple times, she told police. She tried to intervene, but Fluet grabbed her neck and knocked her to the ground, according to the police report.

Police reported they took photographs of bruises on her neck and abrasions on her arm, as well as a mark on her daughter’s chest where Fluet is accused of extinguishing a cigarette.

A neighbor told police she witnessed the reported assaults.

Fluet claimed to be suicidal, so he was evaluated at a hospital before being transported to the Trumbull County jail.