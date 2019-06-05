mahoning Valley Schools offer free meals for children
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
The Youngstown City School District’s Summer Food Service Program provides free meals to eligible children.
Children must meet the income guidelines for reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program to be eligible to receive free meals. Meals will be provided at various sites and times beginning Monday.
The following schools will serve breakfast from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon: Paul C. Bunn, 1825 Sequoya Drive; Harding, 1903 Cordova Ave.; M.L. King, 2724 Mariner Ave.; Taft, 730 E. Avondale Ave.; Kirkmere, 2851 Kirk Road; Volney, 2400 S. Schenley Ave.; Wilson, 2725 Gibson St.; McGuffey, 310 S. Schenley Ave.; Williamson, 58 Williamson Ave.; Chaney, 731 S. Hazelwood; and East, 474 Bennington Ave.
MCHS, 940 Bryn Mawr Ave., will serve breakfast from 9:30 to 10 a.m. and lunch from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Youngstown Early College, 200 W. Wood St., will serve breakfast from 8:30 to 9 a.m.
For information, call 330-744-6924.
Austintown Local School District is also sponsoring the program for all children age 1 to 18 Monday through Friday until Aug. 16 at Austintown Elementary School, 245 Idaho Road-Lynn Kirk Loop.
Free breakfast will be served from 7:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. and free lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For information, call Jayme Rarick, food service supervisor, at 330-797-3900, ext. 2032.
Other Mahoning Valley school districts will have similar summer feeding programs. Check with your district for times, days and places.
