Mahoning commissioners meet Thursday morning


June 5, 2019 at 6:29p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County commissioners will have their regular board meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday in the commissioners’ hearing room of the county courthouse, 120 Market St.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289500