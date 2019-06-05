Lawmakers gets few Lordstown answers from GM's Barra

YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown said he and other Ohio congressional delegation members "had a lot of pointed questions" for General Motors CEO Mary Barra during a meeting today about the idled Lordstown plant, but "got few answers, but no surprise there."

Brown, a Cleveland Democrat, said Barra told the delegation: "I don't want to create false hope" about Lordstown reopening.

Instead, Brown said Barra tried to sell the delegation on Workhorse, which is forming a new entity and in the process of buying the idled GM facility.

Brown said: "We want to see GM in this plant. We want an electric vehicle."