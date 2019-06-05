Lawmakers gets few Lordstown answers from GM's Barra
YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown said he and other Ohio congressional delegation members "had a lot of pointed questions" for General Motors CEO Mary Barra during a meeting today about the idled Lordstown plant, but "got few answers, but no surprise there."
Brown, a Cleveland Democrat, said Barra told the delegation: "I don't want to create false hope" about Lordstown reopening.
Instead, Brown said Barra tried to sell the delegation on Workhorse, which is forming a new entity and in the process of buying the idled GM facility.
Brown said: "We want to see GM in this plant. We want an electric vehicle."
More like this from vindy.com
- June 4, 2019 10:52 p.m.
Ohio officials meet with GM CEO Wednesday
- December 7, 2018 12:09 a.m.
GM CEO calls meeting with elected officials “constructive”
- December 22, 2018 11:04 a.m.
LORDSTOWN CLOSING | Senators blast GM's response to queries
- January 17, 2019 9:22 a.m.
GM FUTURE | DeWine gets no commitment from GM's Barra about Lordstown's future
- December 11, 2018 10:55 p.m.
Portman, Brown sent letter to Barra asking for answers by Dec. 21
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.