Campbell council seeks to eliminate police department position

CAMPBELL — City council moved to a third and final reading an ordinance that if adopted will eliminate a sergeant position in the police department through attrition.

Councilwoman Juanita Rich, D-4th, voted against the ordinance at tonight’s meeting, arguing that eliminating the position might remove an incentive for police officers to stay in the city.

Council President George Levendis said the elimination was recommended by police Chief Patrick Kelly after the council requested department heads to identify possible ways to reduce spending.

He said removing the position is likely to save $16,462 annually.

Rich said she would hold off supporting the measure until she had more information.

