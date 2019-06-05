Californian comes home for Greatest Golfer; registration open for adults, juniors


June 5, 2019 at 3:29p.m.

story tease

Registration is now open for junior and adult Greatest Golfer of the Valley.

And true to past years — one of the first registrants for the Farmers National Bank adult tourney staring Aug. 16 is also coming the furthest.

Rance Garrett, a proud son of New Castle, will make his annual trek from Riverside, California to play in the event. It is his fifth year.

Said Rance before:

“GGOV is truly the ‘Greatest.’ It’s fun to play. It’s competitive. It’s memories,” Garrett said. “What better way can a person spend time doing something that allows you to create memories, compete, and have fun doing it?”

The 2019 Waypoint Group/Morgan Stanley Greatest Juniors competition tees off its first of six summer events Tuesday at Pine Lakes Golf Course.

Registration deadline is Sunday. Play is open to teens from the northeast Ohio/western Pennsylvania region.

All Greatest details can be found on this page.

