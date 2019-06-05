BIRTHS
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Mariah Betteridge and Chad Hilliard, East Liverpool, girl, June 3.
Bianca Santos and Ronald Green, Youngstown, boy, June 3.
Lindsey Timmins and Jason Bova, New Springfield, boy, June 3.
Robert and Tabatha Harcarik, Girard, girl, June 3.
Chantel Bell, Leetonia, boy, June 3.
Andrew and Megan Wade, Youngstown, boy, June 3.
David and Emily Hartong, North Benton, boy, June 3.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Michael and Tiffany Brown Jr., Fowler, boy, June 2.
Melissa Gore and Tyler Romine, Cortland, girl, May 30.
Dana Vestal and Jason Eighelberger, Youngstown, girl, May 31.
Cassie Waggoner and Kyle Rogers, Girard, boy, June 1.
