Adult education commencement is Friday


June 5, 2019 at 4:38p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Choffin Career and Technical Center will have its adult education commencement exercises at 6 p.m. Friday in the Ford Family Recital Hall, 260 W. Federal St.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289500


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000