2019 MLB Amateur Draft selections
First Round
Baltimore, Adley Rutschman, c, Oregon State.
Kansas City, Bobby Witt Jr., ss, Colleyville (Texas) Heritage HS.
Chicago White Sox, Andrew Vaughn, 1b, California.
Miami, J.J. Bleday, of, Vanderbilt.
Detroit, Riley Greene, of, Hagerty HS, Oviedo, Fla.
San Diego, CJ Abrams, ss, Blessed Trinity Catholic HS, Roswell, Ga.
Cincinnati, Nick Lodolo, lhp, TCU.
Texas, Josh Jung, 3b, Texas Tech.
a-Atlanta, Shea Langeliers, c, Baylor.
San Francisco, Hunter Bishop, of, Arizona State.
Toronto, Alek Manoah, rhp, West Virginia.
N.Y. Mets, Brett Baty, 3b, Lake Travis HS, Austin, Texas.
Minnesota, Keoni Cavaco, 3b, Eastlake HS, Chula Vista, Calif.
Philadelphia, Bryson Stott, ss, UNLV.
L.A. Angels, Will Wilson, ss, NC State.
Arizona, Corbin Carroll, cf, Lakeside HS, Seattle.
Washington, Jackson Rutledge, rhp, San Jacinto College North.
Pittsburgh, Quinn Priester, rhp, Cary-Grove HS, Cary, Ill.
St. Louis, Zack Thompson, lhp, Kentucky.
Seattle, George Kirby, rhp, Elon.
Atlanta, Braden Shewmake, ss, Texas A&M.
Tampa Bay, Greg Jones, ss, UNC Wilmington.
Colorado, Michael Toglia, 1b, UCLA.
Cleveland, Daniel Espino, Georgia Premier Academy, Statesboro, Ga.
L.A. Dodgers, Kody Hoese, 3b, Tulane.
b-Arizona, Blake Walston, lhp, New Hanover HS, Wilmington, N.C.
Chicago Cubs, Ryan Jensen, RHP, Fresno State.
Milwaukee, Ethan Small, lhp, Mississippi State.
Oakland, Logan Davidson, ss, Clemson.
N.Y. Yankees, Anthony Volpe, ss, Delbarton HS, Morristown, N.J.
c-L.A. Dodgers, Michael Busch, 2b, North Carolina.
Houston, Korey Lee, c, California.
First Round (Free Agent Compensation)
d-Arizona, Brennan Malone, rhp, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
e-Arizona, Drey Jameson, rhp, Ball State.
Competitive Balance-Round A
Miami, Kameron Misner, cf, Missouri.
Tampa Bay, JJ Gross, rhp, Cypress Ranch HS, Cypress, Texas.
f-Pittsburgh, Sammy Siani, cf, William Penn Charter School, Philadelphia.
N.Y. Yankees (from Cincinnati), TJ Sikkema, lhp, Missouri.
Minnesota, Matt Wallner, rf, Southern Miss.
Tampa Bay (from Oakland), Seth Johnson, rhp, Campbell.
Texas (from Milwaukee), Davis Wendzel, 3b, Baylor.
a-failure to sign 2018 first-round pick Carter Stewart
b-failure to sign 2018 first-round pick Matt McLain
c-failure to sign 2018 first-round pick J.T. Ginn
d-Patrick Corbin signed by Washington
e-A.J. Pollock signed by L.A. Dodgers
f-failure to sign 2018 supplemental first-round pick Gunnar Hoglund
Second Round
Baltimore, Gunnar Henderson, ss, John T. Morgan Academy, Selma, Ala.
g-Boston, Cameron Cannon, ss, Arizona.
Kansas City, Brady McConnell, ss, Florida.
Chicago White Sox, Matt Thompson, rhp, Cypress Ranch HS, Cypress, Texas.
Miami, Nasim Nunez, ss, Collins Hills HS, Suwanee, Ga.
Detroit, Nick Quintana, 3b, Arizona.
San Diego, Joshua Mears, rf, Federal Way (Wash.) HS.
Cincinnati, Rece Hinds, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Texas, Ryan Garcia, rhp, UCLA.
San Francisco, Logan Wyatt, 1B, Louisville.
Toronto, Kendall Williams, rhp, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
N.Y. Mets, Josh Wolf, rhp, St. Thomas HS, Houston.
Minnesota, Matt Canterino, rhp, Rice.
L.A. Angels, Kyren Paris, ss, Freedom HS, Oakley, Calif.
Arizona, Ryne Nelson, rhp, Oregon.
Pittsburgh, Matt Gorski, cf, Indiana.
St. Louis, Trejyn Fletcher, cf, Deering HS, Portland, Maine.
Seattle, Brandon Williamson, lhp, TCU.
Atlanta, Beau Philip, ss, Oregon State.
Tampa Bay, Joe Dozakis, lhp, Texas A&M.
Colorado, Adam Schunk, 3b, Georgia.
Cleveland, Yordys Valdes, ss, McArthur HS, Hollywood, Fla.
Chicago Cubs, Chase Strumpf, 2b, UCLA.
Milwaukee, Antoine Kelly, lhp, Wabash Valley JC.
Oakland, Tyler Baum, rhp, North Carolina.
N.Y. Yankees, Josh Smith, 2b, LSU.
Houston, Grae Kessinger, ss, Mississippi.
Boston, Matthew Lugo, ss, Carlos Beltran BB Academy, Puerto Rico.
Competitive Balance-Round B
Kansas City, Alec Marsh, rhp, Arizona State.
Baltimore, Kyle Stowers, cf, Stanford.
Pittsburgh, Jared Triolo, 3b, Houston.
San Diego, Logan Driscoll, c, George Mason.
Arizona, Tommy Henry, lhp, Michigan.
Arizona (from St. Louis), Dominic Fletcher, cf, Arkansas.
Seattle (from Cleveland), Isaiah Campbell, rhp, Arkansas.
Colorado, Karl Kauffman, rhp, Michigan.
Second Round (Free Agent Compensation)
- h-L.A. Dodgers (Yasmani Grandal), Jimmy Lewis, rhp, Lake Travis HS, Austin, Texas.
g-10-place penalty for being more than $40 million over the tax threshold
h-Yasmani Grandal signed by Milwaukee
Third Round
Baltimore, Zach Watson, cf, LSU.
Kansas City, Grant Gambrell, rhp, Oregon State.
Chicago White Sox, Andrew Dalquist, rhp, Redondo Union HS, Redondo Beach, Calif.
Miami, Peyton Burdick, cf, Wright State.
Detroit, Andre Lipcius, 3b, Tennessee.
San Diego, Hudson Head, cf, Winston Churchill HS, San Antonio.
Cincinnati, Tyler Callihan, ss, Providence School of Jacksonville, Fla.
Texas, Justin Slaten, rhp, New Mexico.
San Francisco, Grant McCray, cf, Lakewood Ranch HS, Bradenton, Fla.
Toronto, Dasan Brown cf, Abbey Park HS, Oakville, Ontario.
N.Y. Mets, Matthew Allan, rhp, Seminole HS, Sanford, Fla.
Minnesota, Spencer Steer, ss, Oregon.
Philadelphia, Jamari Baylor, ss, Benedictine School, Goochland, Va.
L.A. Angels, Jack Kochanowicz, rhp, Harriton HS, Rosemont, Pa.
Arizona, Tristin English, 1b, Georgia Tech.
Washington, Drew Mendoza, 3b, Florida State.
Pittsburgh, Matt Frazier, cf, Arizona.
St. Louis, Tony Locey, rhp, Georgia.
Seattle, Levi Stoudt, rhp, Lehigh.
Atlanta, Michael Harris, of, Stockbridge (Ga.) HS.
Tampa Bay, Shane Sasaki, cf, Iolani HS, Honolulu.
Colorado, Jacob Wallace, rhp, UConn.
Cleveland, Joseph Naranjo, 1b, Rueben S. Ayala HS, Chino Hills, Calif.
L.A. Dodgers, Ryan Pepiot, rhp, Butler.
Chicago Cubs, Michael McAvene, rhp, Louisville.
Oakland, Marcus Smith, cf, Pembroke Hill HS, Kansas City, Mo.
N.Y. Yankees, Jake Sanford, rf, Western Kentucky.
Houston, Jordan Brewer, rf, Michigan.
Boston, Ryan Zeferjahn, rhp, Kansas.
Fourth Round
Baltimore, Joseph Ortiz, ss, New Mexico State.
Kansas City, Michael Massey, 2b, Illinois.
Chicago White Sox, James Beard, cf, Loyd Star HS, Brookhaven, Miss.
Miami, Evan Edwards, 1b, NC State.
Detroit, Ryan Kreidler, ss, UCLA.
San Diego, Matt Brash, rhp, Niagara.
Cincinnati, Ivan Johnson, 2b, Chipola JC.
Texas, Cody Freeman, inf, Etiwanda HS, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.
San Francisco, Tyler Fitzgerald, ss, Louisville.
Toronto, Will Robertson, of, Creighton.
N.Y. Mets, Jake Mangum, cf, Mississippi State.
Minnesota, Seth Gray, 3b, Wright State.
Philadelphia, Erik Miller, lhp, Stanford.
L.A. Angels, Erik Rivera, lhp, Puerto Rico Baseball Academy.
Arizona, Glenallen Hill Jr., ss, Santa Cruz (Calif.) HS.
Washington, Matt Cronin, lhp, Arkansas.
Pittsburgh, C.J. Flowers, rhp, Florida State.
St. Louis, Andre Pallante, rhp, UC Irvine.
Seattle, Tim Elliott, rhp, Georgia.
Atlanta, Kasey Kalich, rhp, Texas A&M.
Tampa Bay, Graeme Stinson, lhp, Duke.
Colorado, Brenton Doyle, rf, Shepherd.
Cleveland, Christian Cairo, ss, Calvary Christian HS, Clearwater, Fla.
L.A. Dodgers, Brandon Lewis, 3b, UC Irvine.
Chicago Cubs, Chris Clarke, rhp, Southern Cal.
Milwaukee, Nick Kahle, c, Washington.
Oakland, Kyle McCann, c, Georgia Tech.
N.Y. Yankees, Jake Agnos, lhp, East Carolina.
Houston, Colin Barber, of, Pleasant Valley HS, Chico, Calif.
Boston, Noah Song, rhp, Navy.
Fifth Round
Baltimore, Darell Hernaiz, ss. America HS, El Paso, Texas.
Kansas City, John Rave, of, Illinois State.
Chicago White Sox, Dan Metzdorf, lhp, Boston College.
Miami, Evan Fitterer, rhp, Aliso Niguel (Calif.) HS.
Detroit, Bryant Packard, 1b, East Carolina.
San Diego, Chris Lincoln, rhp, UC Santa Barbara.
Cincinnati, Evan Kravetz, lhp, Rice.
Texas, Kellen Strahm, cf, San Jose State.
San Francisco, Garrett Frechette, 1b, Orange (Calif.) Lutheran HS.
Toronto, Tanner Morris, ss, Virginia.
N.Y. Mets, Nathan Jones, rhp, Northwestern State.
Minnesota, Will Holland, ss, Auburn.
Philadelphia, Gunner Mayer, rhp, San Joaquin Delta College.
L.A. Angels, Garrett Stallings, rhp, Tennessee.
Arizona, Conor Grammes, rhp, Xavier.
Washington, Tyler Dyson, rhp, Florida.
Pittsburgh, Grant Ford, rhp, Nevada.
St. Louis, Thomas Connor, lhp, Georgia Tech.
Seattle, Austin Shenton, 3b, FIU.
Atlanta, Stephen Paolini, cf, St. Joseph HS, Trumbull, Conn.
Tampa Bay, Ben Brecht, lhp, UC Santa Barbara.
Colorado, Will Ethridge, rhp, Mississippi.
Cleveland, Hunter Gaddis, rhp, Georgia State.
L.A. Dodgers, Jack Little, rhp, Stanford.
Chicago Cubs, Josh Burgmann, rhp, Washington.
Milwaukee, Thomas Dillard, c, Mississippi.
Oakland, Jalen Greer, ss, St. Rita HS, Chicago.
N.Y. Yankees, Ken Waldichuk, lhp, St. Mary’s (CA).
Houston, Hunter Brown, rhp, Wayne State (Mich.)
Boston, Jaxx Groshans, c, Kansas.
Sixth Round
Baltimore, Maverick Handley, c, Stanford.
Kansas City, Dante Biasi, lhp, Penn State.
Chicago White Sox, Avery Weems, lhp, Arizona.
Miami, MD Johnson, rhp, Dallas Baptist.
Detroit, Cooper Johnson, c, Mississippi.
San Diego, Drake Fellows, rhp, Vanderbilt.
Cincinnati, Graham Ashcraft, rhp, UAB.
Texas, Cody Bradford, lhp, Baylor.
San Francisco, Dilan Rosario, ss, Colegio Marista HS, Puerto Rico.
Toronto, Cameron Eden, ss, California.
N.Y. Mets, Zach Ashford, cf, Fresno State.
Minnesota, Sawyer Gipson, rhp, Mercer.
Philadelphia, Andrew Schultz, rhp, Tennessee.
L.A. Angels, Zach Peek, rhp, Winthrop.
Arizona, Andrew Saalfrank, lhp, Indiana.
Washington, Jackson Cluff, ss, BYU.
Pittsburgh, Will Matthiesen, rhp, Stanford.
St. Louis, Pedro Pages, c, FAU.
Seattle, Michael Limoncelli, rhp, Horseheads (NY) HS.
Atlanta, Tanner Gordon, rhp, Indiana.
Tampa Bay, Colby White, rhp, Mississippi State.
Colorado, Gavin Hollowell, rhp, St. John’s.
Cleveland, Jordan Brown, ss, Junipero Serra HS, Gardena, Calif.
L.A. Dodgers, Aaron Ochsenbein, rhp, Eastern Kentucky.
Chicago Cubs, Ethan Hearn, Mobile (Ala.) Christian School.
Milwaukee, Nick Bennett, lhp, Louisville.
Oakland, Seth Shuman, rhp, Georgia Southern.
N.Y. Yankees, Hayden Wesneski, rhp, Sam Houston State.
Houston, Matthew Barefoot, cf, Campbell.
Boston, Chris Murphy, lhp, San Diego.
Seventh Round
Baltimore, Johnny Rizer, cf, TCU.
Kansas City, Noah Murdock, rhp, Virginia.
Chicago White Sox, Karan Patel, rhp, UTSA.
Miami, Bryan Hoeing, rhp, Louisville.
Detroit, Zack Hess, rhp, LSU.
San Diego, Connor Lehmann, rhp, St. Louis.
Cincinnati, Eric Yang, c, UC Santa Barbara.
Texas, Brandon Sproat, rhp, Pace (Fla.) HS.
San Francisco, Armani Smith, of, UC Santa Barbara.
Toronto, LJ Talley, 2b, Georgia.
N.Y. Mets, Luke Ritter, 2b, Wichita State.
Minnesota, Anthony Prato, ss, UConn.
Philadelphia, Brett Schulze, rhp, Minnesota.
L.A. Angels, Davis Daniel, rhp, Auburn.
Arizona, Spencer Brickhouse, 1b, East Carolina.
Washington, Todd Peterson, rhp, LSU.
Pittsburgh, Blake Sabol, rf, Southern Cal.
St. Louis, Jack Ralston, rhp, UCLA.
Seattle, Adam Macko, lhp, Vauxhall HS, Stony Plain, Alberta.
Atlanta, Darius Vines, rhp, Cal St. Bakersfield.
Tampa Bay, Jake Guenther, 1b, TCU.
Colorado, Jared Horn, rhp, California.
Cleveland, Xzavion Curry, rhp, Georgia Tech.
L.A. Dodgers, Nick Robertson, rhp, James Madison.
Chicago Cubs, Brad Deppermann, rhp, North Florida.
Milwaukee, Gabe Holt, 2b, Texas Tech.
Oakland, Drew Millas, c, Missouri State.
N.Y. Yankees, Nick Paciorek, rhp, Northwestern.
Houston, Blair Henley, rhp, Texas.
Boston, Brock Bell, rhp, College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota.
Eighth Round
Baltimore, Griffin McLarty, rhp, College of Charleston.
Kansas City, Drew Parrish, lhp, Florida State
Chicago White Sox, Ivan Gonzalez, c, West Virginia.
Miami, Tevin Mitchell, of, UC Santa Barbara.
Detroit, Jack Kenley, ss, Arkansas.
San Diego, Andrew Mitchel, lhp, San Jose State.
Cincinnati, Quin Cotton, cf, Grand Canyon.
Texas, John Matthews, rhp, Kent State.
San Francisco, Caleb Kilian, rhp, Texas Tech.
Toronto, Angel Camacho, 3b, Jacksonville.
N.Y. Mets, Connor Wollersheim, lhp, Kent State.
Minnesota, Casey Legumina, rhp, Gonzaga.
Philadelphia, Nate Fassnacht, ss, George Washington.
L.A. Angels, Kyle Brnovich, rhp, Elon.
Arizona, Dominic Canzone, rf, Ohio State.
Washington, Jeremy Ydens, cf, UCLA.
Pittsburgh, Austin Roberts, rhp, Cal St. Sacramento.
St. Louis, Logan Gragg, rhp, Oklahoma State.
Seattle, Ty Adcock, rhp, Elon.
Atlanta, Ricky DeVito, rhp, Seton Hall.
Tampa Bay, Nathan Wiles, rhp, Oklahoma.
Colorado, Jacob Kostyshock, rhp, Arkansas.
Cleveland, Will Brennan, cf, Kansas State.
L.A. Dodgers, Ryan Ward, lf, Bryant.
Chicago Cubs, Davidjohn Herz, lhp, Terry Sanford HS, Fayetteville, N.C.
Milwaukee, David Hamilton, ss, Texas.
Oakland, Jose Dicochea, rhp, Sahuarita (Ariz.) HS.
N.Y. Yankees, Zachary Greene, rhp, South Alabama.
Houston, Luis Guerrero, cf, Miami Dade CC South.
Boston, Wil Dalton, cf, Florida.
Ninth Round
Baltimore, Connor Gillispie, rhp, VCU.
Kansas City, Clay Dungan, ss, Indiana State.
Chicago White Sox, Tyson Messer, rhp, Campbell.
Miami, Evan Brabrand, rhp, Liberty.
Detroit, Austin Bergner, rhp, North Carolina.
San Diego, Jason Blanchard, lhp, Lamar.
Cincinnati, TJ Hopkins, cf, South Carolina.
Texas, Zak Kent, rhp, VMI.
San Francisco, Simon Whiteman, ss, Yale.
Toronto, Philip Clarke, c, Vanderbilt.
N.Y. Mets, Joe Genord, 1b, South Florida.
Minnesota, Brent Headrick, lhp, Illinois State.
Philadelphia, Rudy Rott, 1b, Ohio.
L.A. Angels, Zach Linginfelter, rhp, Tennessee.
Arizona, Bobby Ay, rhp, Cal Poly.
Washington, Hunter McMahon, rhp, Texas State.
Pittsburgh, Ethan Paul, ss, Vanderbilt.
St. Louis, Todd Lott, of, Louisiana-Lafayette.
Seattle, Mike Salvatore, ss, Florida State.
Atlanta, Cody Milligan, 2b, Cowley County CC.
Tampa Bay, Evan McKendry, rhp, Miami.
Colorado, Isaac Collins, 2b, Creighton.
Cleveland, Will Bartlett, c, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
L.A. Dodgers, Alec Gamboa, lhp, Fresno CC.
Chicago Cubs, Tyler Schlaffer, rhp, Homewood (Ill.) Flossmoor HS.
Milwaukee, Darrien Miller, c, Clovis (Calif.) HS.
Oakland, Colin Peluse, rhp, Wake Forest.
N.Y. Yankees, Spencer Henson, 1b, Oral Roberts.
Houston, Peyton Battenfield, rhp, Oklahoma State.
Boston, Cody Scroggins, rhp, Arkansas.
10th Round
Baltimore, Jordan Cannon, c, Sam Houston State.
Kansas City, Anthony Veneziano, lhp, Coastal Carolina.
Chicago White Sox, Nate Pawelczyk, rhp, Winthrop.
Miami, J.D. Orr, cf, Wright State.
Detroit, Jake Holton, 1b, Creighton.
San Diego, Ethan Elliott, lhp, Lincoln Memorial.
Cincinnati, Jake Stevenson, rhp, Minnesota.
Texas, Joe Corbett, rhp, West Texas A&M.
San Francisco, Jeff Houghtby, ss, San Diego.
Toronto, Glenn Santiago, ss, International BB Academy, Puerto Rico.
N.Y. Mets, Scott Ota, rf, UIC.
Minnesota, Ben Gross, rhp, Duke.
Philadelphia, McCarthy Tatum, 3b, Fresno State.
L.A. Angels, Chad Sykes, rhp, UNC Greensboro.
Arizona, Oscar Santos, c, P J Education School, Puerto Rico.
Washington, Andrew Pratt, c, Lubbock Christian.
Pittsburgh, Cameron Junker, rhp, Notre Dame.
St. Louis, Jake Sommers, lhp, Milwaukee.
Seattle, Kyle Hill, rhp, Baylor.
Atlanta, Brandon Parker, rf, Mississippi Gulf Coast JC.
Tampa Bay, Jonathan Embry, c, Liberty.
Colorado, Jack Yalowitz, rf, Illinois.
Cleveland, Zach Hart, rhp, Franklin Pierce.
L.A. Dodgers, Zac Ching, ss, VCU.
Chicago Cubs, Wyatt Hendrie, c, Antelope Valley JC.
Milwaukee, Taylor Floyd, rhp, Texas Tech.
Oakland, Patrick McColl, 1b, Harvard.
N.Y. Yankees, Mitch Spence, rhp, SC Aiken.
Houston, C.J. Stubbs, rhp, Southern Cal.
Boston, Stephen Scott, of, Vanderbilt.
11th Round
Baltimore, Andrew Daschbach, 1b, Stanford.
Kansas City, Vinnie Pasquantino, 1b, Old Dominion.
Chicago White Sox, Victor Torres, c, International BB Academy, Puerto Rico.
Miami, Anthony Maldonado, rhp, Bethune-Cookman.
Detroit, John Mcmillon, of, Texas Tech.
San Diego, Mason Feole, lhp, UConn.
Cincinnati, Wendell Marrero, rf, Puerto Rico BB Academy, Puerto Rico.
Texas, Nick Lockhart, rhp, Woodgrove HS, Lovettsville, Va.
San Francisco, Trevor McDonald, rhp, George County HS, Lucedale, Miss.
Toronto, Nick Neal, rf, Randleman (N.C.) HS
N.Y. Mets, Jordan Martinson, lhp, Dallas Baptist.
Minnesota, Tanner Brubaker, rhp, UC Irvine.
Philadelphia, Marcus Lee Sang, cf, Northern HS, Owings, Md.
L.A. Angels, Brent Killam, lhp, Georgetown.
Arizona, Nick Snyder, lhp, West Virginia.
Washington, JT Arruda, ss, Fresno State.
Pittsburgh, Jase Bowen, cf, Toledo Central Catholic HS, Northwood, Ohio.
St. Louis, Connor Lunn, rhp, Southern Cal.
Seattle, Carter Bins, c, Fresno State.
Atlanta, Vaughn Grissom, ss, Hagerty HS, Oviedo, Fla.
Tampa Bay, Ben Troike, ss, Illinois.
Colorado, Mike Ruff, rhp, FAU.
Cleveland, Nick Mikolajchak, rhp, Sam Houston State.
L.A. Dodgers, Logan Boyer, rhp, San Diego State.
Chicago Cubs, Mack Chambers, ss, Seminole State JC.
Milwaukee, Brock Begue, lhp, Cuyahoga CC.
Oakland, Dustin Harris, 3b, St. Petersburg JC.
N.Y. Yankees, Oliver Dunn, 2b, Utah.
Houston, Ryan Gusto, rhp, Florida Southwestern State JC.
Boston, Sebastian Keane, rhp, North Andover (Mass.) HS.
12th Round
Baltimore, Kade Strowd, rhp, West Virginia.
Kansas City, Adam Lukas, rhp, Evansville.
Chicago White Sox, Misael Gonzalez Acosta, cf, Leadership Christian Academy, Puerto Rico.
Miami, Chris Mokma, rhp, Holland (Mich.) Christian HS.
Detroit, Corey Joyce, ss, NC Central.
San Diego, Matthew Acosta, cf, Southern Cal.
Cincinnati, Yan Contreras, ss, Puerto Rico BB Academy.
Texas, Gavin Collyer, rhp, Mountain View HS, Buford, Ga.
San Francisco, Chris Wright, lhp, Bryant.
Toronto, Sam Ryan, rhp, VCU.
N.Y. Mets, Antoine Duplantis, of, LSU.
Minnesota, Sean Mooney, rhp, St. John’s.
Philadelphia, Jadiel Sanchez, rf, Natividad Rodriguez HS, Arroyo, Puerto Rico.
L.A. Angels, Jack Dashwood, lhp, UC Santa Barbara.
Arizona, Avery Short, lhp, Southport HS, Indianapolis.
Washington, Orlando Ribalta, rhp, Miami Dade CC.
Pittsburgh, Kyle Wilkie, c, Clemson.
St. Louis, Patrick Romeri, rf, IMG Academy, Sarasota, Fla.
Seattle, Antoine Mistico, cf, Gateway CC.
Atlanta, Andy Samuelson, lhp, Wabash Valley JC.
Tampa Bay, Nick Sogard, ss, Loyola Marymount.
Colorado, Christian Koss, ss, UC Irvine.
Cleveland, Allan Hernandez, rhp, Miami (Fla.) Christian School.
L.A. Dodgers, Mitchell Tyranski, Michigan State.
Chicago Cubs, Hunter Bigge, rhp, Harvard.
Milwaukee, Arman Sabouri, lhp, California.
Oakland, TJ Schofield-Sam, 3b, North Park SS, Brampton NC, Canada.
N.Y. Yankees, Ryan Anderson, lhp, Nevada.
Houston, Garrett Gayle, rhp, Rice.
Boston, Brendan Cellucci, lhp, Tulane.
13th Round
Baltimore, Dan Hammer, rhp, Pittsburgh.
Kansas City, Tyler Tolbert, ss, UAB.
Chicago White Sox, Cooper Bradford, rhp, Florida Southern.
Miami, Zach King, lhp, Vanderbilt.
Detroit, Matt Walker, lhp, Illinois State.
San Diego, Brandon Komar, rhp, Madison JC.
Cincinnati, Luke Berryhill, c, South Carolina.
Texas, Ben Anderson, rhp, Binghamton.
San Francisco, Harrison Freed, rf, Butler.
Toronto, Trevor Schwecke, ss, Milwaukee.
N.Y. Mets, Blaine McIntosh, cf, Sycamore HS, Pleasant View, Tenn.
Minnesota, Dylan Thomas, rhp, Hawaii.
Philadelphia, Hunter Markwardt, cf, Oklahoma Christian.
L.A. Angels, Edwin Sanchez, rhp, Baseball Youth Academy, Puerto Rico.
Arizona, Cam Coursey, 2b, Georgia Gwinnett.
Washington, Jake Randa, lf, Northwest Florida JC.
Pittsburgh, Chase Murray, cf, Georgia Tech.
St. Louis, Tommy Jew, cf, UC Santa Barbara.
Seattle, Reid Morgan, rhp, South Carolina.
Atlanta, Tyler Owens, rhp, Trinity Catholic HS, Ocala, Fla.
Tampa Bay, Zach Huffins, cf, Arizona Western.
Colorado, Daniel Cope, c, Cal St. Fullerton.
Cleveland, Micah Pries, cf, Point Loma Nazarene.
L.A. Dodgers, Jacob Cantleberry, lhp, Missouri.
Chicago Cubs, Porter Hodge, rhp, Cottonwood Senior HS, West Jordan, Utah.
Milwaukee, Jackson Gillis, lhp, Vanderbilt.
Oakland, Sahid Valenzuela, ss, Cal St. Fullerton.
N.Y. Yankees, Nelson Alvarez, rhp, South Florida.
Houston, Kevin Holcomb, rhp, Glendale JC.
Boston, Blake Loubier, rhp, Oviedo HS, Winter Springs, Fla.
14th Round
Baltimore, Mason Janvrin, cf, Central Missouri.
Kansas City, Justin Hooper, lhp, UCLA.
Chicago White Sox, McKinley Moore, rhp, Little Rock.
Miami, Easton Lucas, lhp, Pepperdine.
Detroit, Ted Stuka, rhp, UC San Diego.
San Diego, Bodi Rascon, lhp, Decatur HS, Bridgeport, Texas.
Cincinnati, Garrett Wolforth, c, Nova Southeastern.
Texas, Adam Berghorst, rhp, Zeeland (Mich.) East HS.
San Francisco, Nick Morreale, rhp, Georgetown.
Toronto, Eric Rivera, cf, FAU.
N.Y. Mets, Kennie Taylor, cf, Duke.
Minnesota, Cody Laweryson, rhp, Maine.
Philadelphia, Chris Micheles, lhp, Washington.
L.A. Angels, Zac Kristofak, rhp, Georgia.
Arizona, Lyle Lin, c, Arizona State.
Washington, Lucas Knowles, lhp, Central Arizona JC.
Pittsburgh, Aaron Shackelford, ss, The Masters.
St. Louis, Tyler Statler, rhp, Hononegah HS, Roscoe, Ill.
Seattle, Patrick Frick, ss, Wake Forest,
Atlanta, Jared Johnson, rhp, Smithville (Miss.) HS.
Tampa Bay, Logan Allen, cf, Arkansas-Fort Smith.
Colorado, Joe Aeilts, lf, Illinois State.
Cleveland, Ike Freeman, ss, North Carolina.
L.A. Dodgers, Sean Mellen, lhp, Northeastern.
Chicago Cubs, Ryan Reynolds, 3b, Texas.
Milwaukee, Paxton Schultz, rhp, Utah Valley.
Oakland, Peyton Miller, rhp, Tyler JC.
N.Y. Yankees, Kevin Milam, rhp, St. Mary’s (CA).
Houston, Derek West, rhp, Pittsburgh.
Boston, Jordan Beck, 1b, Hazel Green (Ala.) HS.
15th Round
Baltimore, Kyle Martin, rhp, Fordham.
Kansas City, Sean Bretz, rhp, Houston
Chicago White Sox, Caleb Freeman, rhp, Texas Tech.
Miami, Javeon Cody, cf, Alvin CC.
Detroit, Andrew Magno, lhp, Ohio State.
San Diego, Andre Tarver, cf, Ringgold (Ga.) HS.
Cincinnati, Matt Lloyd, of, Indiana.
Texas, Randon Hostert, rhp, Bonneville HS, Idaho Falls, Idaho.
San Francisco, Carter Aldrete, 2b, Arizona State.
Toronto, Michael Dominguez, rhp, Jefferson HS, Tampa, Fla.
N.Y. Mets, Mitch Ragan, rhp, Creighton.
Minnesota, Louie Varland, rhp, Concordia (Minn.)
Philadelphia, Adam Leverett, rhp, Gordon State JC.
L.A. Angels, Gregory Veliz, rhp, Miami.
Arizona, Austin Pope, rhp, Fairfield.
Washington, Davis Moore, rhp, Fresno State.
Pittsburgh, Garrett Leonard, rhp, Rollins.
St. Louis, David Vinsky, of, Northwood.
Seattle, Anthony Tomczak, rhp, North Broward Prep HS, Boca Raton, Fla.
Atlanta, Connor Blair, rf, Washington.
Tampa Bay, Brett Wisely, 2b, Gulf Coast CC.
Colorado, Alex Haynes, rhp, Walters State CC.
Cleveland, Trey Benton, rhp, East Carolina.
L.A. Dodgers, Joe Vranesh, of, St. Mary’s (CA).
Chicago Cubs, Zach Bryant, rhp, Jacksonville.
Milwaukee, Cam Devanney, ss, Elon.
Oakland, Josh Watson, of, TCU.
N.Y. Yankees, Edgar Barclay, lhp, CS Bakersfield.
Houston, Cole McDonald, rhp, Iowa.
Boston, Aaron Roberts, rhp, Desert Oasis HS, Las Vegas.
16th Round
Baltimore, Shelton Perkins, rhp, James Madison.
Kansas City, Erick Figueroa, rhp, Juan Jose Maunez HS, Puerto Rico.
Chicago White Sox, DJ Gladney, 3b, Illiana Christian HS, Matteson, Ill.
Miami, Andrew Nardi, lhp, Arizona.
Detroit, Kona Quiggle, lf, Grand Canyon.
San Diego, Robert Briley, rhp, Seminole State JC.
Cincinnati, Jason Parker, rhp, NC State.
Texas, Triston Polley, lhp, Indiana State.
San Francisco, Brandon Martorano, c, North Carolina.
Toronto, Jackxarel Lebrsn, rhp, International Baseball Academy, Puerto Rico.
N.Y. Mets, Nic Gaddis, 3b, Jacksonville State.
Minnesota, Ryan Shreve, rhp, Pacific,
Philadelphia, Chris Cornelius, ss, Missouri.
L.A. Angels, Dakota Donovan, rhp, Central Arizona JC.
Arizona, Brock Jones, lhp, William F. West HS, Chehalis, Wash.
Washington, Junior Martina, ss, Western Oklahoma State JC.
Pittsburgh, Eli Wilson, c, Minnesota.
St. Louis, Thomas Hart, rhp, Wakeland HS, Little Elm, Texas.
Seattle, Logan Rinehart, rhp, California Baptist.
Atlanta, Joey Estes, rhp, Paraclete HS, Palmdale, Calif.
Tampa Bay, Joe Gobillot, lhp, Vanderbilt.
Colorado, Trysten Barlow, lhp, Mississippi State.
Cleveland, Jordan Jones, rhp, Washington.
L.A. Dodgers, Andrew Baker, rhp, Chipola JC.
Chicago Cubs, Johzan Oquendo, rhp, Leadership Christian Academy, Puerto Rico.
Milwaukee, Michael Wilson, cf, Stony Brook.
Oakland, Brady Basso, lhp, Oklahoma State.
N.Y. Yankees, Shaine McNeely, rhp, Hope International.
Houston, Dexter Jordan, 2b, Pearl River CC.
Boston, Oraj Anu, lf, George Wallace CC.
17th Round
Baltimore, Morgan McSweeney, rhp, Wake Forest.
Kansas City, A.J. Franklin, lhp, Vanderbilt.
Chicago White Sox, Jeremiah Burke, rhp, Georgetown.
Miami, Troy Johnston, of, Gonzaga.
Detroit, AJ Block, lhp, Washington State.
San Diego, Jared Alvarez-Lopez, c, Cypress (Texas) Ranch HS.
Cincinnati, Patrick Raby, rhp, Vanderbilt.
Texas, Connor Housley, rhp, Sandy Creek HS, Tyrone, Ga.
San Francisco, Connor Cannon, 1b, UC Riverside.
Toronto, Jared DiCesare, rhp, George Mason.
N.Y. Mets, Dan Goggin, rhp, James Madison.
Minnesota, Antoine Jean, lhp, Edouard Montpetit HS, Montreal.
Philadelphia, Hunter Milam, lhp, Gulf Coast CC.
L.A. Angels, Brandon White, cf, West Virginia.
Arizona, Nick Grande, ss, Stony Brook.
Washington, Amos Willingham, rhp, Georgia Tech.
Pittsburgh, Ryan Harbin, rhp, Bartow (Fla.) Senior HS.
St. Louis, Michael YaSenka, rhp, Eastern Illinois.
Seattle, Dutch Landis, rhp, Bishop Gorman HS, Henderson, Nev.
Atlanta, Alec Barger, rhp, NC State.
Tampa Bay, Trevor Brigden, rhp, Okanagan College.
Colorado, Zak Baayoun, lhp, Long Beach State.
Cleveland, Julian Escobedo, cf, San Diego State.
L.A. Dodgers, Brandon Wulff, of, Stanford.
Chicago Cubs, Tanner Dalton, rhp, Cal St. Sacramento.
Milwaukee, Kelvin Bender, lhp, Junipero Serra HS, San Mateo, Calif.
Oakland, Vince Coletti, rhp, FAU.
N.Y. Yankees, Pat DeMarco, cf, Vanderbilt.
Houston, Danny Cody, rhp, Baldwin-Wallace.
Boston, Alex Erro, inf, Northwestern.
18th Round
Baltimore, Malachi Emond, rhp, New Mexico.
Kansas City, Burle Dixon, cf, Cosumnes River JC.
Chicago White Sox, Samuel Peralta, lhp, Tampa.
Miami, Dustin Skelton, c, Mississippi State.
Detroit, Jared Mang, cf, New Mexico.
San Diego, Andrew Dean, lhp, Illinois-Springfield.
Cincinnati, Jason Ruffcorn, rhp, Oklahoma.
Texas, Marc Church, rhp, North Atlanta HS.
San Francisco, Cole Waites, rhp, West Alabama.
Toronto, Brandon Eisert, lhp, Oregon State.
N.Y. Mets, Tanner Murphy, cf, North Florida.
Minnesota, Edouard Julien, 2b, Auburn.
Philadelphia, Nick Lackney, lhp, Minnesota.
L.A. Angels, Ryan Smith, lhp, Princeton.
Arizona, Ricky Martinez, ss, Tennessee.
Washington, Mason Doolittle, c, Palm Beach State JC.
Pittsburgh, Will Simpson, 1b, Skyline HS, Sammamish, Wash.
St. Louis, Aaron Antonini, c, MTSU.
Seattle, Tyler Driver, rhp, Crossroads FLEX HS, Wake Forest, N.C.
Atlanta, Mahki Backstrom, 1b, Junipero Serra HS, San Mateo, Calif.
Tampa Bay, Joseph Lasorsa, lhp, St. John’s.
Colorado, Trevor Boone, of, Oklahoma State.
Cleveland, Matthew Waldron, rhp, Nebraska.
L.A. Dodgers, Jeff Belge, lhp, St. John’s.
Chicago Cubs, Alex Moore, rhp, Lander.
Milwaukee, Ashton McGee, 2b, North Carolina.
Oakland, Jorge Romero, of, Colegio Angel David HS, Puerto Rico.
N.Y. Yankees, Evan Voliva, rhp, East Carolina.
Houston, Justin Campbell, rhp, Simi Valley (calif.) HS.
Boston, Jake Herbert, c, George Jenkins HS, Lakeland, Fla.
19th Round
Baltimore, Jensen Elliott, rhp, Oklahoma State.
Kansas City, Austin Manning, lhp, Southern Cal.
Chicago White Sox, Joshua Rivera, ss, Chipola JC.
Miami, Nate Rombach, c, Legacy HS, Arlington, Texas.
Detroit, Kerry Carpenter, lf, Virginia Tech.
San Diego, Chris Givin, ss, Xavier.
Cincinnati, Tyler Garbee, rhp, Mercyhurst.
Texas, Blaine Crim, 1b, Mississippi.
San Francisco, Kanoa Pagan, rhp, Mission JC.
Toronto, Gustavo Sosa, c, Tottenville HS, Staten Island, N.Y.
N.Y. Mets, Hunter Parsons, rhp, Maryland.
Minnesota, Niall Windeler, lhp, British Columbia.
Philadelphia, Spencer Van Scoyoc, lhp, Central Oklahoma.
L.A. Angels, Garrett Lawson, lhp, Delaware State.
Arizona, Noah Soles, cf, Ledford Senior HS, Thomasville, N.C.
Washington, Tyler Yankosky, rhp, Millersville.
Pittsburgh, Cory Wood, 2b, Coastal Carolina.
St. Louis, Zarion Sharpe, lhp, UNC Wilmington.
Seattle, Travis Kuhn, rhp, San Diego.
Atlanta, Kadon Morton, cf, Seguin HS, Arlington, Texas.
Tampa Bay, Christian Johnson, cf, Clinton (Miss.) HS.
Colorado, Turner Brown, ss, East Carolina.
Cleveland, Kevin Kelly, rhp, James Madison.
L.A. Dodgers, Braidyn Fink, lhp, Oklahoma.
Chicago Cubs, Adam Laskey, lhp, Duke.
Milwaukee, Bryce Milligan, rhp, Oklahoma City.
Oakland, Jared McDonald, c, Western Oregon.
N.Y. Yankees, Chad Bell, 3b, Louisiana-Monroe.
Houston, Tyler Krabbe, c, Montevallo.
Boston, Joe Davis, 1b, Houston.
20th Round
Baltimore, Clayton McGinness, rhp, Wichita State.
Kansas City, Cody Davenport, rhp, Central Arkansas.
Chicago White Sox, Cameron Simmons, cf, Virginia.
Miami, Thomas Rowan, c, UC Santa Barbara.
Detroit, Andrew Navigato, ss, Oklahoma State.
San Diego, Deacon Medders, rhp, Alabama.
Cincinnati, Jose Rodriguez, rhp, Cumberland County JC.
Texas, Ken Turner, rhp, Ledyard HS, North Stonington, Conn.
San Francisco, Najee Gaskins, cf, St. Cloud State.
Toronto, Jimmy Robbins, lhp, Rollins.
N.Y. Mets, Matt O’Neill, c, Pennsylvania.
Minnesota, Owen Griffith, rhp, Clemson.
Philadelphia, Keaton Greenwalt, cf, Lubbock Christian.
L.A. Angels, Jared Southard, rhp, Rouse HS, Leander, Texas.
Arizona, Jared Liebelt, rhp, Mississippi State.
Washington, Jack Dunn, ss, Northwestern.
Pittsburgh, Jake Snider, cf, Louisville.
St. Louis, Adrian Mardueno, rhp, San Diego State.
Seattle, Cade Marlowe, lf, West Georgia.
Atlanta, Peyton Williams, rhp, Catawba.
Tampa Bay, Cam Shepherd, ss, Georgia.
Colorado, Yorvis Torrealba, of, Tampa.
Cleveland, Nic Enright, rhp, Virginia Tech.
L.A. Dodgers, Zack Plunkett, rhp, Arkansas.
Chicago Cubs, Darius Hill, of, West Virginia.
Milwaukee, Myles Austin, ss, Westlake HS, Smyrna, Ga.
Oakland, Jack Weisenburger, rhp, Michigan.
N.Y. Yankees, Jack Leiter, rhp, Delbarton School, Morristown, N.J.
Houston, Alex Palmer, rhp, Stephen F. Austin.
Boston, Reed Harrington, rhp, Spokane Falls CC.
21st Round
Baltimore, Toby Welk, 3b, Penn State-Berks.
Kansas City, Matthew Stil, rhp, Rowan.
Chicago White Sox, Chase Solesky, rhp, Tulane.
Miami, Jhonny Felix, rhp, Western Oklahoma State JC.
Detroit, Scott McKeon, ss, Coastal Carolina.
San Diego, Jack Stronach, lf, UC Los Angeles
Cincinnati, Ashton Creal, cf, John A. Logan.
Texas, Jake Hamilton, rhp, Rose State.
San Francisco, Bryce Fehmel, rhp, Oregon State.
Toronto, Parker Caracci, rhp, Mississippi.
N.Y. Mets, Branden Fryman, ss, Samford.
Minnesota, Bradley Hanner, rhp, Patrick Henry CC.
Philadelphia, Hilton Dyar, rhp, Clinton (Miss.) HS.
L.A. Angels, Andrew Blake, rhp, NC State.
Arizona, Dustin Lacaze, rhp, Texas A&M-CC.
Washington, Kevin Strohschein, 1b, Tennessee Tech.
Pittsburgh, Alex Roth, rhp, Western Oregon.
St. Louis, Jack Owen, lhp, Auburn.
Seattle, Reeves Martin, rhp, New Orleans.
Atlanta, Javier Valdes, c, FIU.
Tampa Bay, Andrew Peters, rhp, John A. Logan.
Colorado, Stephen Jones, rhp, Samford.
Cleveland, Michael Amditis, c, Miami.
L.A. Dodgers, Raymond LaFleur, of, J M Tate HS, Pensacola, Fla.
Chicago Cubs, Nelson Maldonado, of, Florida.
Milwaukee, Eddy Tavarez, rhp, Peru State.
Oakland, Shane Selman, of, McNeese State.
N.Y. Yankees, Zach Kohn, rhp, Central Michigan.
Houston, Davis Vainer, rhp, Alabama.
Boston, Dylan Spacke, rhp, Long Beach State.
22nd Round
Baltimore, Jake Lyons, rhp, Oklahoma State.
Kansas City, Jake Means, 3b, Indiana State.
Chicago White Sox, Logan Glass, cf, Mustang (Okla.) HS.
Miami, Codie Paiva, rhp, Loyola Marymount.
Detroit, Cole Zabowski, 1b, Mississippi.
San Diego, Joshua Rivera, 3b, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
Cincinnati, Cameron Warren, 1b, Texas Tech.
Texas, Cameron Wagoner, rhp, Tecumseh (Mich.) HS.
San Francisco, Javeyan Williams, cf, Southern.
Toronto, Nick Fraze, rhp, Texas State.
N.Y. Mets, Jace Beck, rhp, Blanchard HS, Tuttle, Okla.
Minnesota, Rogelio Reyes, rhp, California.
Philadelphia, Tucker Maxwell, cf, Georgia.
L.A. Angels, Morgan McCullough, ss, Alabama.
Arizona, Jonathan Stroman, rhp, Central Arizona JC.
Washington, Allan Berrios, c, Western Oklahoma State JC.
Pittsburgh, Andres Alvarez, ss, Washington State.
St. Louis, Zade Richardson, c, Wabash Valley JC.
Seattle, Trent Tingelstad, rf, Louisiana-Monroe.
Atlanta, Alex Segal, lhp, Wichita State.
Tampa Bay, Benjamin Peoples, rhp, Giles County HS, Goodspring, Tenn.
Colorado, Fineas Del Bonta-Smith, rhp, San Jose State.
Cleveland, Austin Pinorini, c, Gonzaga.
L.A. Dodgers, Jimmy Titus, ss, Bryant.
Chicago Cubs, Elian Almanzar, rhp, Florence-Darlington Tech, Springfield, Mass.
Milwaukee, Terence Doston, cf, Hillsborough HS, Tampa, Fla.
Oakland, Jack Cushing, rhp, Georgetown.
N.Y. Yankees, Gerrit van Zijll, lhp, Alvin CC.
Houston, Shea Barry, rhp, UC Santa Barbara.
Boston, Dominic D’Alessandro, 1b, George Washington.
23rd Round
Baltimore, Shayne Fontana, cf, Lynn.
Kansas City, Elliott Anderson, lhp, Auburn.
Chicago White Sox, Pauly Milto, rhp, Indiana.
Miami, Nic Ready, 3b, Air Force.
Detroit, Griffin Dey, 1b, Yale.
San Diego, Maurice Hampton Jr., cf, Memphis.
Cincinnati, JC Keys, rhp, Southern Miss.
Texas, John Carver, rhp, Crowder JC.
San Francisco, Taylor Rashi, rhp, UC Irvine.
Toronto, Anders Tolhurst, rhp, Grossmont JC.
N.Y. Mets, Nicholas MacDonald, rhp, FIU.
Minnesota, Matthew Swain, rhp, Georgia Gwinnett.
Philadelphia, Herbert Iser, c, Dallas Baptist.
L.A. Angels, Matthew Corlew, cf, North Broward Prep HS, Lake Worth, Fla.
Arizona, Dane Acker, rhp, San Jacinto JC.
Washington, Michael Cuevas, rhp, William J. Brennan HS, San Antonio.
Pittsburgh, Jasiah Dixon, cf, Orange Lutheran HS, Menifee, Calif.
St. Louis, Brylie Ware, 3b, Oklahoma.
Seattle, Caleb Ricca, ss, Northwestern State.
Atlanta, Drew Campbell, cf, Louisville.
Tampa Bay, Jayden Murray, rhp, Dixie State.
Colorado, Blair Calvo, rhp, Flagler.
Cleveland, Chandler Fidel, lhp, Little Rock.
L.A. Dodgers, Cyrillo Watson, rhp, Illinois.
Chicago Cubs, Manny Collier, cf, Westwood HS, Mesa, Ariz.
Milwaukee, Carter Rustad, rhp, Staley HS, Kansas City, Mo.
Oakland, Austin Wahl, rhp, CS Monterey Bay.
N.Y. Yankees, Matt Minnick, lhp, Mercyhurst.
Houston, Zachary Biermann, 1b, Coastal Carolina.
Boston, Leon Paulino, cf, Florida Virtual School, Hollywood, Fla.
24th Round
Baltimore, Andrew Martinez, ss, UC Santa Barbara.
Kansas City, Alex Smith, lhp, Memphis.
Chicago White Sox, Jakob Goldfarb, c, Oregon.
Miami, Jeff Lindgren, rhp, Illinois State.
Detroit, Michael Bienlien, rhp, NC State.
San Diego, Taylor Lomack, cf, Tallahassee CC.
Cincinnati, Quinten Sefcik, rhp, Illinois.
Texas, Luke Schiltz, rhp, M Stoneman Douglas HS, Cartersville, Ga.
San Francisco, Evan Lumbert, rhp, Florida Gulf Coast.
Toronto, Spencer Horwitz, 1b, Radford.
N.Y. Mets, Hunter Barco, lhp, The Bolles School, Jacksonville, Fla.
Minnesota, Trevor Jensen, 1b, Tulane.
Philadelphia, Jose Ulloa, rhp, ASA College Miami JC.
L.A. Angels, Shane Kelso, rhp, Oklahoma Baptist.
Arizona, Dylan Eskew, rhp, Sickles HS, Tampa, Fla.
Washington, Jake Alu, 3b, Boston College.
Pittsburgh, Trey McGough, lhp, Mouny St. Mary’s.
St. Louis, Will Guay, rhp, Concord.
Seattle, Kipp Rollings, rhp, North Greenville.
Atlanta, Bryce Ball, 1b, Dallas Baptist.
Tampa Bay, Duke Kinamon, ss, Stanford.
Colorado, Jordan Spicer, rhp, UCF.
Cleveland, Joab Gonzalez, ss, New Mexico JC.
L.A. Dodgers, Chet Allison, of, Fresno CC.
Chicago Cubs, Grayson Byrd, IF, Clemson.
Milwaukee, Jose Torres, ss, Calvert Hall College HS, Towson, Md.
Oakland, Trayson Kubo, rhp, Stephen F. Austin.
N.Y. Yankees, Jake Pries, lf, UCLA.
Houston, Preston Pavlica, cf, Grand Canyon.
Boston, Dean Miller, cf, UC Riverside.
25th Round
Baltimore, Garrett Farmer, rhp, Jacksonville State.
Kansas City, Josh Broughton, rhp, Valdosta State.
Chicago White Sox, Hansen Butler, rhp, North Carolina.
Miami, Jack Strunc, ss, Creighton.
Detroit, Josh Coburn, lhp, Kennesaw State.
San Diego, Blake Baker, rhp, Miami Dade CC.
Cincinnati, Yamil Nieves, c, Puerto Rico BB Academy.
Texas, Raphael Pelletier, c, Edouard Montpetit HS, Mascouche Extremities, Canada.
San Francisco, Richard D Rodriguez, 2b, Pro Baseball HS & Academy, Puerto Rico.
Toronto, Nate LaRue, c, McGill-Toolen HS, Mobile, Ala.
N.Y. Mets, Joseph Charles, rhp, TNXL Academy, Kissimmee, Fla.
Minnesota, Nathan Hadley, rhp, UCLA.
Philadelphia, Jamie Sara, rhp, William and Mary.
L.A. Angels, Anthony Mulrine, c, Samford.
Arizona, Carson Maxwell, 3b, McNeese State.
Washington, Parker Quinn, 1b, Hofstra.
Pittsburgh, Ethan Goforth, c, Carson-Newman.
St. Louis, Alexander McFarlane, rhp, Habersham Central School, St. Thomas, V.I.
Seattle, Fred Villarreal, rhp, Houston.
Atlanta, Chad Bryant, rhp, Pensacola State JC.
Tampa Bay, Garrett Hiott, cf, Eckerd.
Colorado, Keegan James, rhp, Mississippi State.
Cleveland, Eric Mock, rhp, Penn State.
L.A. Dodgers, Jonny DeLuca, of, Oregon.
Chicago Cubs, Zac Taylor, of, Illinois.
Milwaukee, Dan Wirchansky, lhp, Pace.
Oakland, Tyler Duvall, c, Vanderbilt.
N.Y. Yankees, Luke Brown, cf, John A. Logan.
Houston, EP Reese, cf, Winston-Salem State.
Boston, Karson Simas, ss, Clovis West HS, Fresno, Calif.
26th Round
Baltimore, Nick Roth, rhp, Randolph-Macon.
Kansas City, Jay Charleston, 2b, Tennessee.
Chicago White Sox, Justin Friedman, rhp, Hope International.
Miami, Brandon McIlwain, cf, California.
Detroit, Brendan White, rhp, Siena.
San Diego, Pierce Jones, cf, Marian Catholic HS, Chicago.
Cincinnati, Quincy McAfee, ss, Pepperdine.
Texas, Corey Stone, lhp, Walters State CC.
San Francisco, Nicholas Avila, rhp, Long Beach State.
Toronto, J-C Masson, of, Cardinal Roy SS, Saint-Nicolas, Canada.
N.Y. Mets, Mitchell Senger, lhp, Stetson.
Minnesota, Blake Robertson, 3b, Edmond (Okla.) Santa Fe HS.
Philadelphia, Hunter Hearn, cf, Sam Houston State.
L.A. Angels, Kyle Molnar, rhp, UCLA.
Arizona, Seth Tomczak, rhp, Argonaut HS, Ione, Calif.
Washington, Dupree Hart, 2b, College of Charleston.
Pittsburgh, Ryan Troutman, rhp, Lander.
St. Louis, Jeremy Randolph, rhp, Alabama.
Seattle, Garrett Westberg, rhp, UCF.
Atlanta, Riley King, 3b, Georgia.
Tampa Bay, Robbie Peto, rhp, Stetson.
Colorado, Luke Chevalier, rhp, Northern State.
Cleveland, Armani Sanchez, ss, Houston Heights HS.
L.A. Dodgers, Mark Mixon, rhp, Miami.
Chicago Cubs, Jacob Olson, IF, South Carolina.
Milwaukee, Zach Humphreys, c, TCU.
Oakland, Elvis Peralta, ss, Marshall.
N.Y. Yankees, Ryan Brown, rhp, South Salem HS, Salem, Ore.
Houston, Chandler Casey, rhp, Lubbock Christian.
Boston, Brandon Walter, lhp, Delaware.
27th Round
Baltimore, Dillon McCollough, lhp, Eckerd.
Kansas City, Zack Phillips, lhp, Mississippi.
Chicago White Sox, Tyler Osik, 1b, UCF.
Miami, Casey Combs, c, East Texas Baptist.
Detroit, Beau Brieske, rhp, CSU-Pueblo.
San Diego, Tyler Malone, c, Oregon State.
Cincinnati, Matt Gill, rhp, Boston College.
Texas, Mason Cole, rhp, Texas A&M.
San Francisco, Connor Beichler, ss, Owasso (Okla.) HS.
Toronto, Roel Garcia, rhp, Rice.
N.Y. Mets, Dalton Fowler, lhp, Northwest Mississippi CC.
Minnesota, Parker Phillips, 1b, Austin Peay.
Philadelphia, Tyler Adams, lhp, Indiana (Pa.)
L.A. Angels, Kenyon Yovan, rhp, Oregon.
Arizona, Josh McMinn, rhp, Oral Roberts.
Washington, Jaylen Hubbard, 3b, Texas State.
Pittsburgh, Samson Abernathy, rhp, Pacific.
St. Louis, Eric Lex, rhp, Santa Clara.
Seattle, Brock Minich, rhp, Nova Southeastern.
Atlanta, Indigo Diaz, rhp, Michigan State.
Tampa Bay, Mitchell Parker, lhp, San Jacinto JC.
Colorado, Cameron Enck, rhp, Rollins.
Cleveland, Landy Pena, ss, Leadership Christian Academy, Puerto Rico.
L.A. Dodgers, Parker Brahms, rhp, Cal St. Sacramento.
Chicago Cubs, Cayne Ueckert, rhp, McNeese State.
Milwaukee, Zane Zurbrugg, cf, Shoreline CC.
Oakland, Gavin Jones, 3b, State Fair CC.
N.Y. Yankees, Kyle MacDonald, 1b, Arkansas State.
Houston, Kevin Dickey, lhp, Seminole State JC.
Boston, Devon Roedahl, rhp, Houston.
28th Round
Baltimore, Jonathan Pendergast, rhp, Pepperdine.
Kansas City, Riley Boyd, rhp, Jefferson.
Chicago White Sox, Caeden Trenkle, cf, Hillsboro (Texas) HS.
Miami, Lorenzo Hampton, of, FIU.
Detroit, Connor Perry, cf, Pittsburgh.
San Diego, Sam Ballard, lhp, Parkland.
Cincinnati, Michael Miles, rhp, Cumberland County JC.
Texas, Jake Hoover, ss, Hillsdale.
San Francisco, Reese Sharp, rhp, Noblesville (Ind.) HS.
Toronto, Gabriel Ponce, rhp, Arizona Western JC.
N.Y. Mets, Jake Ortega, c, CS Bakersfield.
Minnesota, Travis Phelps, rhp, Alvin (Texas) HS.
Philadelphia, Carlos Francisco, rhp, Hillsborough CC.
L.A. Angels, Coleman Crow, rhp, Pike County HS, Concord, Ga.
Arizona, Denson Hull, lhp, Creighton.
Washington, Jordan Bocko, rhp, UC Irvine.
Pittsburgh, Bear Bellomy, rhp, Wright State.
St. Louis, Tyler Peck, rhp, Chapman.
Seattle, Anthony Lepre, c, The Masters.
Atlanta, Ben Thompson, rhp, Chandler Gilbert CC.
Tampa Bay, Hill Alexander, rf, Lubbock Christian.
Colorado, Keven Pimentel, rhp, Tampa.
Cleveland, Serafino Brito Tedesco, rhp, Rutgers.
L.A. Dodgers, Brennan Milone, ss, Woodstock (Ga.) HS.
Chicago Cubs, Chris Kachmar, rhp, Lipscomb.
Milwaukee, Andre Nnebe, cf, Santa Clara.
Oakland, William Jensen, rhp, Pepperdine.
N.Y. Yankees, Michael Giacone, lhp, North Greenville.
Houston, Bryan Arias, 2b, UTSA.
Boston, Daniel Bakst, ss, Stanford.
29th Round
Baltimore, Houston Roth, rhp, Mississippi.
Kansas City, Jonathan Beymer, rhp, Wabash Valley JC.
Chicago White Sox, Kaleb Roper, rhp, Tulane.
Miami, John Baker, rhp, Ball State.
Detroit, Elliott Cary, cf, Oklahoma City.
San Diego, Anthony Nuqez, ss, Miami Springs (Fla.) Snior HS.
Cincinnati, Yassel Pino, 3b, South Miami HS.
Texas, Eli Saul, rhp, Prince of Wales SS, Vancouver.
San Francisco, Brooks Crawford, rhp, Clemson.
Toronto, Owen Diodati, c, A.N. Myer SS, Niagara Falls, Canada.
N.Y. Mets, LT Struble, cf, Felician.
Minnesota, Alex Isola, c, TCU.
Philadelphia, Micah Yonamine, c, Iolani HS, Honolulu.
L.A. Angels, Matthew Woods, cf, Rowan.
Arizona, Tyler Poulin, rhp, Quinnipiac.
Washington, Brandon Gonzales, ss, James Madison HS, San Antonio.
Pittsburgh, Marshall Gilbert, c, Mississippi State.
St. Louis, Scott Politz, rhp, Yale.
Seattle, Utah Jones, ss, North Greenville.
Atlanta, James Acuna, rhp, Azusa Pacific.
Tampa Bay, Zach Bravo, rhp, Butler County CC.
Colorado, Colin Simpson, c, Oklahoma State.
Cleveland, Nathan Ocker, rhp, College of Charleston.
L.A. Dodgers, Breyln Jones, rhp, Rutherford (N.J.) HS.
Chicago Cubs, Jake Washer, c, East Carolina.
Milwaukee, Jackie Urbaez, 2b, St. Thomas (Fla.)
Oakland, Michael Woodworth, 2b, UConn.
N.Y. Yankees, Chase Illig, c, West Virginia.
Houston, Whit Drennan, lhp, Rollins.
Boston, Luke Bandy, cf, Dallas Baptist.
30th Round
Baltimore, Dalton Stambaugh, lhp, Morehead State.
Kansas City, Jimmy Govern, 2b, Eastern Illinois.
Chicago White Sox, Daniel Millwee, c, High Point.
Miami, Joey Steele, rhp, San Francisco.
Detroit, Cordell Dunn, 3b, Grayson County JC.
San Diego, Ripken Reyes, ss, San Diego.
Cincinnati, Ryan Leitch, c, Sinclair SS, Whitby, Central Canada.
Texas, Anthony Hoopii, rhp, Pierce.
San Francisco, Justin Crump, rhp, UNC Wilmington.
Toronto, Noah Myers, cf, Wabash Valley JC.
N.Y. Mets, Justin Lasko, rhp, UMass.
Minnesota, Tyler Beck, rhp, Tampa.
Philadelphia, Dylan Castaneda, rhp, Salisbury (Conn.) School.
L.A. Angels, Andrew Bash, rhp, California Baptist.
Arizona, Will Childers, rhp, Lakeside HS, Evans, Ga.
Washington, Troy Stainbrook, lhp, Biola.
Pittsburgh, Dawson McCarville, rhp, Glendale CC.
St. Louis, Cameron Dulle, rhp, Missouri.
Seattle, Cody Grosse, ss, Southeastern Louisiana.
Atlanta, Mitch Calandra, c, Eckerd.
Tampa Bay, Michael Carpentier, c, Yucaipa HS, Highland, Calif.
Colorado, Alex Achtermann, rhp, Pittsburg State.
Cleveland, Jonathan French, c, Parkview HS, Lilburn, Ga.
L.A. Dodgers, Josh Ibarra, rhp, Golden West JC.
Chicago Cubs, Bryan King, lhp, McNeese State.
Milwaukee, Peyton Long, rhp, Central Methodist.
Oakland, Edward Baram, rhp, Adelphi.
N.Y. Yankees, Zachary Maxwell, rhp, North Paulding HS, Acworth, Ga.
Houston, Michael Horrell, rhp, Campbell.
Boston, Nathan Martorella, 1b, Salinas (Calif.) HS.
31st Round
Baltimore, Jake Prizina, lhp, Seattle.
Kansas City, Mikey Filia, cf, UC Irvine.
Chicago White Sox, Connor Reich, rhp, Texas State.
Miami, Parker Noland, 3b, Farragut HS, Knoxville, Tenn.
Detroit, Bryce Tassin, rhp, Southeastern Louisiana.
San Diego, Jason Nelson, rhp, Central Arizona JC.
Cincinnati, Justin Gomez, c, Azusa Pacific.
Texas, Hunter Bryan, ss, Redwood HS, Visalia, Calif.
San Francisco, Tyler Wyatt, 3b, Grand Canyon.
Toronto, Blake Sanderson, rhp, FAU.
N.Y. Mets, Andrew Edwards, lhp, New Mexico State.
Minnesota, Max Smith, rf, UNLV.
Philadelphia, Shane Murphy, lhp, Hamilton HS, Chandler, Ariz.
L.A. Angels, Spencer Jones, cf, La Costa Canyon HS, Encinitas, Calif.
Arizona, Jerrion Ealy, cf, Jackson Prep School, Carthage, Miss.
Washington, Brady Stover, lhp, South Dakota State.
Pittsburgh, Josh Bissonette, 2b, Baylor.
St. Louis, Dylan Pearce, rhp, Oregon State.
Seattle, Jacob Meador, rhp, Centennial HS, Burleson, Texas.
Atlanta, Greg Leban, rhp, Austin Peay.
Tampa Bay, Brannon Jordan, rhp, Cowley County CC.
Colorado, Michael Curialle, ss, JSerra Catholic HS, Mission Viejo, Calif.
Cleveland, Jared Janczak, rhp, TCU.
L.A. Dodgers, Kayler Yates, ss, Dixie HS, Saint George, Utah.
Chicago Cubs, Shane Combs, rhp, Notre Dame.
Milwaukee, Jonathan Jones, rhp, San Jacinto JC North.
Oakland, Matthew Koehler, cf, Western Carolina.
N.Y. Yankees, Chad Knight, c, Staples HS, Westport, Conn.
Houston, Peyton Plumlee, rhp, Mississippi State.
Boston, Feleipe Franks, rhp, Florida.
32nd round
Baltimore, Harris Yett, c, Charlotte.
Kansas City, Saul Garza, c, LSU.
Chicago White Sox, Jonathan Allen, cf, San Francisco.
Miami, Josh Simpson, lhp, Columbia.
Detroit, Jack Dellinger, rhp, Virginia Tech.
San Diego, Jason Reynolds, rhp, Lehigh.
Cincinnati, Daniel Serreino, rhp, Rowan.
Texas, Michael Brewer, rhp, Hillsboro (Mo.) HS.
San Francisco, Dylan Brewer, cf, Latta (S.C.) HS.
Toronto, Braden Halladay, rhp, Calvary Christian HS, Odessa, Fla.
N.Y. Mets, Cole Gordon, rhp, Mississippi State.
Minnesota, Bryson Gandy, cf, Lurleen B Wallace JC.
Philadelphia, Logan Koester, rhp, Chaminade HS, Merrick N.Y.
L.A. Angels, Chase Walter, rhp, Western Carolina.
Arizona, Luke Waddell, ss, Georgia Tech.
Washington, Dylan Beasley, rhp, Berry.
Pittsburgh, Jake Wright, rf, Coastal Carolina.
St. Louis, Chandler Redmond, 2b, Gardner-Webb.
Seattle, Jackson Tate, cf, Lawson State CC.
Atlanta, Cody Birdsong, 2b, Quincy.
Tampa Bay, Kody Huff, c, Horizon HS, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Colorado, Tyler Nesbitt, rhp, Labelle (Fla.) HS.
Cleveland, Andrew Misiaszek, lhp, Northeastern.
L.A. Dodgers, Danny Sinatro, cf, Washington State.
Chicago Cubs, Bryce Windham, c, Old Dominion.
Milwaukee, Jefferson Figueroa, rhp, Florida Virtual School, Land O’Lakes, Fla.
Oakland, Marty Bechina, 2b, Michigan State.
N.Y. Yankees, Ethan Hoopingarner, rhp, Aliso Niguel HS, Aliso Viejo, Calif.
Houston, Oscar Carvajal, rhp, Fresno State.
Boston, Bradley Blalock, rhp, Grayson HS, Lawrenceville, Ga.
33rd Round
Baltimore, Craig Lewis, cf, Seton Hill.
Kansas City, Patrick Smith, lhp, Purdue.
Chicago White Sox, Trey Jeans, lhp, Louisiana-Monroe.
Miami, Zachary Owings, 3b, Eastern Michigan.
Detroit, Jimmy Kerr, 3b, U Michigan
San Diego, Keegan Pulford-Thorpe, lhp, Newmarket HS, Newmarket Southwest, Canada.
Cincinnati, Trey Clarkson, 1b, Mesquite HS, Gilbert, Ariz.
Texas, Spencer Mraz, rhp, Miami.
San Francisco, Nolan Dempsey, 2b, Fresno State.
Toronto, Daniel Batcher, lhp, George Jenkins HS, Lakeland, Fla.
N.Y. Mets, Cole Kleszcz, cf, Azusa Pacific.
Minnesota, Kyle Schmidt, c, Richmond.
Philqadelphia, Thomas Little, lhp, Vauxhall HS, Lethbridge, Canada.
L.A. Angels, Justin Kunz, c, Gardner-Webb.
Arizona, Phillip Sikes, cf, Pima CC.
Washington, Cutter Clawson, lhp, Laguna Beach (Calif.) HS.
Pittsburgh, Ernny Ordonez, 3b, Central Arizona JC.
St. Louis, Anthony Green, rhp, Jefferson College.
Seattle, Jarod Bayless, rhp, Dallas Baptist.
Atlanta, Justin Yeager, rhp, Southern Illinois.
Tampa Bay, Carson Coleman, rhp, Kentucky.
Colorado, Hunter Fitz-Gerald, 3b, M Stoneman Douglas HS, Pompano Beach, Fla.
Cleveland, Kevin Coulter, rhp, Mercer.
L.A. Dodgers, Julio Carrion, 3b, Chipola JC.
Chicago Cubs, Ryan Ritter, ss, Lincoln Way East HS, Tinley Park, Ill.
Milwaukee, Kevin Hardin, 1b, Maplewoods CC.
Oakland, Charles Hall, rhp, Tusculum.
N.Y. Yankees, Francisco Reynoso, 3b, Colegio Angel David HS, Puerto Rico.
Houston, Bryan Martinez, lhp, Connors State JC.
Boston, Thayer Thomas, cf, NC State.
34th Round
Baltimore, Zachary Arnold, ss, Great Oak HS, Temecula, Calif.
Kansas City, Justin Fall, lhp, Brookdale CC.
Chicago White Sox, Chase Krogman, cf, Liberty Senior HS, O’Fallon, Mo.
Miami, Brock Love, rhp, Alabama.
Detroit, Sam Kessler, rhp, West Virginia.
San Diego, Bryant Salgado, rhp, San Jacinto JC North.
Cincinnati, Jason Hodges, rf, Marist HS, Park Forest, Ill.
Texas, Nicholas Yoder, rhp, Rowan.
San Francisco, Morgan Colopy, rf, Centerville HS, Dayton, Ohio.
Toronto, Luis Quinones, rhp, San Jacinto JC North.
N.Y. Mets, Ryan Shinn, rf, Kentucky.
Minnesota, Antoine Harris, rhp, Chalmette HS, Meraux, La.
Philadelphia, Jalen Battles, ss, McLennan CC.
L.A. Angels, Ridge Chapman, rhp, South Carolina.
Arizona, Luke Bell, rhp, Seton Catholic HS, Chandler, Ariz.
Washington, Anthony Gomez, 2b, Texas Rio Grande Valley.
Pittsburgh, Dylan Shockley, c, Rio Grande.
St. Louis, Ben Baird, ss, Washington.
Seattle, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, 3b, Yavapai.
Atlanta, Willie Carter, lf, Webber International.
Tampa Bay, Carter Bach, lhp, Wake Forest.
Colorado, Tanner Allen, 1b, Mississippi State.
Cleveland, Alec Wisely, rhp, South Florida.
L.A. Dodgers, Francisco Martmnez, lhp, Puerto Rico BB Academy.
Chicago Cubs, Nolan Letzgus, rhp, Heritage HS, Ringgold, Ga.
Milwaukee, Joshua Shapiro, lhp, Marshall.
Oakland, Kumar Nambiar, lhp, Yale.
N.Y. Yankees, Joey Lancellotti, rhp, North Carolina.
Houston, A.J. Lee, ss, Maryland.
Boston, Ryan Berardino, 1b, Bentley.
35th Round
Baltimore, Justin Miknis, c, DuBois (Pa.) Central Christian HS.
Kansas City, Jonah Dipoto, rhp, UC San Diego.
Chicago White Sox, Logan Britt, cf, Colleyville (Texas) Heritage HS.
Miami, Torin Montgomery, 1b, Lake Washington Sr HS, Kirkland, Wash.
Detroit, Robert Klinchock, lhp, Shenandoah.
San Diego, Keegan Collett, rhp, Florida Gulf Coast.
Cincinnati, Tanner Cooper, rhp, Finger Lakes CC.
Texas, Leon Hunter, rhp, NC A&T.
San Francisco, Brooks Lee, ss, San Luis Obispo (Calif.) Senior HS.
Toronto, Connor Phillips, rhp, Magnolia (Texas) West HS.
N.Y. Mets, Daniel Maldonado, cf, Carlos Beltran BB Academy, Puerto Rico.
Minnesota, Drew Gilbert, lhp, Stillwater Area HS, Lake Elmo, Minn.
Philadelphia, Michael Prosecky, lhp, Nazareth Academy, Westchester, Ill.
L.A. Angels, Vincent Bianchi, ss, Red Bank Catholic HS, Middletown, N.J.
Arizona, Ramsey David, rhp, Buford HS, Dacula, Ga.
Washington, Bryce Osmond, rhp, Jenks HS, Tulsa, Okla.
Pittsburgh, Deion Walker, cf, Hillgrove HS, Marietta, Ga.
St. Louis, Logan Hofmann, rhp, Colby CC.
Seattle, Dominic Tamez, c, Lady Bird Johnson HS, San Antonio.
Atlanta, Anthony Hall, 1b, Point Loma HS, San Diego.
Tampa Bay, Mitchell Walters, rhp, Wichita State.
Colorado, Cade Hunter, c, Lenape HS, Mount Laurel, N.J.
Cleveland, Randy Labaut, lhp, Arizona.
L.A. Dodgers, Justin Washington, cf, Savannah State.
Chicago Cubs, Hunter Patteson, lhp, Vero Beach (Fla.) Senior HS.
Milwaukee, Odrick Pitre, ss, Alvin CC.
Oakland, Zach Rafuse, rhp, SC-Aiken.
N.Y. Yankees, Nathaniel Espelin, lhp, The Winchendon School, Belmont, Mass.
Houston, James Nix, rf, UCF.
Boston, Chris Mauloni, rhp, Jacksonville.
36th Round
Baltimore, Trevor Kehe, cf, Colorado School of Mines.
Kansas City, Andy Martin, cf, Hialeah Senior HS, Weston, Fla.
Chicago White Sox, Declan Cronin, rhp, Holy Cross.
Miami, Julian Infante, 1b, Vanderbilt.
Detroit, Pavin Parks, ss, Kent State.
San Diego, Isaiah Bennett, rhp, Pine Forest HS, Fayetteville, N.C.
Cincinnati, Alexander Johnson, rhp, McKinley HS, Buffalo, N.Y.
Texas, Donovan Benoit, rhp, Santa Fe CC.
San Francisco, Cameron Repetti, 3b, Cypress (Calif.) HS.
Toronto, Scotty Bradley, 1b, Indiana.
N.Y. Mets, Tucker Flint, rf, Bishop Hendricken School, East Greenwich, R.I.
Minnesota, Will Frisch, rhp, Stillwater (Minn.) Area HS.
Philadelphia, Cameron Beauchamp, lhp, Indiana.
L.A. Angels, Keaton Weisz, ss, Coastal Carolina.
Arizona, Kyle Smith, c, New Hanover HS, Wilmington, N.C.
Washington, Sam Wibbels, rhp, Hastings (Neb.) HS.
Pittsburgh, Jake Sweeney, lhp, Pensacola State JC.
St. Louis, Kyle Skeels, c, Coastal Carolina.
Seattle, Conner Mayhue, lhp, Crest HS, Shelby, N.C.
Atlanta, Mitchell Jackson, rhp, Marion (Ill.) HS.
Tampa Bay, Shay Smiddy, rhp, Louisville.
Colorado, Silas Ardoin, c, Sam Houston HS, Lake Charles, La
Cleveland, Ryan Ramsey, lhp, Pascack Hills HS, Montvale, N.J.
L.A. Dodgers, Matthew Kanfer, rf, Pepperdine.
Chicago Cubs, Jayson Hoopes, rhp, St Augustine Prep, Northfield, N.J.
Milwaukee, Keegan McCarville, rhp, Santa Clara.
Oakland, Jake Walkinshaw, rhp, Southern New Hampshire.
N.Y. Yankees, Montana Semmel, rhp, Westhill HS, Stamford, Conn.
Houston, Chandler Murphy, rhp, Liberty HS, Peoria, Ariz.
Boston, Caleb Hill, lhp, U Montana
37th Round
Baltimore, Colby Thomas, OF, Valdosta (Ga.) HS.
Kansas City, Reginald Crawford, lhp, North Schuylkill HS, Frackville, Pa.
Chicago White Sox, Garvin Alston, lhp, SC-Aiken.
Miami, Tyler Causey, ss, Nation Ford HS, Fort Mill, S.C.
Detroit, Kolton Ingram, lhp, Columbus State.
San Diego, Owen Cobb, ss, Garfield HS, Seattle.
Cincinnati, Caleb Van Blake, 3b, UC Davis.
Texas, Thomas Farr, rhp, Northwest Florida State JC.
San Francisco, Cole Weiss, 3b, UNC Wilmington.
Toronto, Andrew McInvale, rhp, Liberty.
N.Y. Mets, Dilan Lawson, rhp, Madison (Fla.) County HS.
Minnesota, Adrian Colon, cf, Dr. Juan J. Osuna, Puerto Rico.
Philadelphia, Brendan Bell, rhp, UCF.
L.A. Angels, Levi Usher, cf, Kirkwood CC.
Arizona, Mason Greer, 2b, Colleyville (Texas) Heritage HS.
Washington, Trei Cruz, ss, Rice.
Pittsb‘urgh, CJ Dandeneau, rhp, UConn.
St. Louis, Christopher Newell, cf, Malvern Prep, Newtown Square, Pa.
Seattle, Cole Barr, 3b, Indiana.
Atlanta, Davis Schwab, lhp, Missouri State.
Tampa Bay, Addison Moss, rhp, Rice.
Colorado, Hayden Dunhurst, c, Pearl River HS, Carriere, Miss.
Cleveland, Jacob Forrester, rhp, Central Washington.
L.A. Dodgers, Tres Gonzalez, cf, Mount Vernon Presbyterian School, Atlanta.
Chicago Cubs, Jaylon McLaughlin, cf, Nevada.
Milwaukee, Abimael Gonzalez, cf, Leadership Christian Academy, Puerto Rico.
Oakland, Chase Wheatcroft, rhp, CS Stanislaus.
N.Y. Yankees, Bryce Jarvis, rhp, Duke.
Houston, Maxwell Dias, 3b, Porter (Texas) HS.
Boston, Connor Prielipp, lhp, Tomah (Wis.) HS.
38th Round
Baltimore, Ben Pedersen, rhp, Marshall HS, Duluth, Minn.
Kansas City, Augie Sylk, lhp, Southern Cal.
Chicago White Sox, Emmet Flood, rhp, Glendale CC.
Miami, Tyresse Turner, ss, Gahr HS, La Palma, Calif.
Detroit, Dan Pruitt, 1b, Western Oklahoma State JC.
San Diego, Cole Roberts, ss, Santa Fe Christian School, Cardiff by the Sea, Calif.
Cincinnati, Maxwell Romero Jr., c, Pembroke Pines Charter HS, Hollywood, Fla.
Texas, Jamarcus Lang, rhp, Enterprise State JC.
San Francisco, Will Rigney, rhp, Midway HS, Woodway, Texas.
Toronto, Ryan Sloniger, c, Penn State.
N.Y. Mets, Casey Slattery, 1b, Glendale College.
Minnesota, Zack Mathis, c, San Joaquin Delta JC.
Philadelphia, Josh Hendrickson, lhp, San Diego.
L.A. Angels, Luke Boyd, rhp, Baylor.
Arizona, Ryan Vanderhei, rhp, Estrella Foothills HS, Goodyear, Ariz.
Washington, Tyler Larue, c, Blanco HS, Kendalia, Texas.
Pittsburgh, Christian Gordon, lhp, Liberty Christian Academy, Monroe, Va.
St. Louis, Kurtis Byrne, c, Christian Brothers College HS, Chesterfield, Mo.
Seattle, Jackson Lancaster, cf, Itawamba JC.
Atlanta, Grant Mathews, lf, Tulane.
Tampa Bay, Angelo Armenta, ss, San Diego State.
Colorado, Darius Perry, c, Buena Park HS, Whittier, Calif.
Cleveland, Jake Eissler, rhp, TCU.
L.A. Dodgers, Tyler Ryan, c, Pacific.
Chicago Cubs, Marc Davis, rhp, Florida Southwestern State JC.
Milwaukee, Eli Nabholz, rhp, Millersville.
Oakland, David Leal, lhp, Louisiana Tech.
N.Y. Yankees, Dontae Mitchell, cf, Lakewood HS, St. Petersburg, Fla.
Houston, JC Correa, ss, Lamar.
Boston, Cameron Meeks, rhp, Sam Houston HS, Lake Charles, La.
39th Round
Baltimore, Christian Fagnant, c, East Granby (Conn.) HS.
Kansas City, Jorge Corona, c, Miami (Fla.) Killian HS.
Chicago White Sox, Tom Archer, 2b, Lynn.
Miami, Evan Justice, lhp, NC State.
Detroit, Cade Doughty, ss, Denham Springs (La.) HS.
San Diego, Dylan Hoffman, lhp, Waldorf.
Cincinnati, AJ Bumpass, rf, Cincinnati.
Texas, Adrian Rodriguez, rhp, Florida Virtual School, Yonkers, N.Y.
San Francisco, Chris Lanzilli, lf, Wake Forest.
Toronto, Octavio Corona, rhp, Otay Ranch HS, San Diego.
N.Y. Mets, Nick Conti, 2b, Eckerd.
Minnesota, Jake Hirabayashi, c, UCLA.
Philadelphia, Austin Crowson, lhp, Western Oregon.
L.A. Angels, Spencer Brown, ss, Northern Essex CC.
Arizona, Evan Vanek, rhp, Heritage HS, McKinney, Texas.
Washington, Jake Bennett, lhp, Bixby HS, Tulsa, Okla.
Pittsburgh, Daniel Ross, rhp, Millersville.
St. Louis, TJ McKenzie, ss, The Benjamin School, Loxahatchee, Fla.
Seattle, Jacob Hurtubise, cf, Army.
Atlanta, Joshua Rolling, ss, Bishop Manogue HS, Reno, Nev.
Tampa Bay, Andrew Gross, rhp, Texas-Arlington.
Colorado, Brady Hill, cf, Mount Spokane HS, Spokane, Wash.
Cleveland, Jake Harrell, lhp, Sanger HS, Clovis, Calif.
L.A. Dodgers, Caden MacDonald, lhp, Pantego Christian Academy, Arlington, Texas.
Chicago Cubs, Mason Auer, OF, Kickapoo HS, Springfield, Mo.
Milwaukee, Harrison Beethe, rhp, North Iowa Area CC.
Oakland, Derek Lee, OF, Richmond.
N.Y. Yankees, Jake Farrell, 1b, Northeastern.
Houston, Brock Rudy, c, Northgate HS, Walnut Creek, Calif.
Boston, Sammy Faltine, rhp, William B Travis HS, Richmond, Texas.
40th Round
Baltimore, Robert Zmarzlak, cf, Westhill HS, Stamford, conn.
Kansas City, David Estevez, rhp, Pembroke Pines Charter HS, Hollywood, Fla.
Chicago White Sox, Nick Silva, rhp, Maine.
Miami, Kade Mechals, rhp, Grand Canyon.
Detroit, Gianluca Dalatri, rhp,, North Carolina.
San Diego, Koty Fallon, rhp, Western Oregon.
Cincinnati, Matt McCormick, c, St. Laurence HS, Orland Park, Ill.
Texas, Tyler Myrick, rhp, FIU.
San Francisco, Jeff Heinrich, 3b, McHenry County College.
Toronto, Miguel Obeso, rhp, Cowley County CC.
N.Y. Mets, Camden Lovrich, rhp, Trinity Presbyterian HS, Pike Road, Ala.
Minnesota, Logan Steenstra, ss, Cowley County CC.
Philadelphia, Vito Friscia, c, Hofstra.
L.A. Angels, Tyson Heaton, rhp, Yucaipa (Calif.) HS.
Arizona, Derek Diamond, rhp, Ramona (Calif.) HS.
Washington, Jaden Brown, ss, St. Marcellinus SS, Mississauga, Ontario.
Pittsburgh, Elijah Dunham, rf, Indiana.
St. Louis, Cash Rugely, ss, Navarro College.
Seattle, Perry McMichen, 2b, Wyoming HS, Cincinnati.
Atlanta, Cade Bunnell, 2b, Indiana.
Tampa Bay, Luis Trevino, c, Abilene Christian.
Colorado, Kendal Ewell, lf, Marist HS, Calumet City, Ill.
Cleveland, Cy Nielson, lhp, Spanish Fork (Utah) HS.
L.A. Dodgers, Ty Haselman, c, UCLA
Chicago Cubs, Mac Bingham, cf, Torrey Pines HS, San Diego.
Milwaukee, Tyler Keysor, rhp, Miami.
Oakland, Sam Romero Contreras, rhp, Arizona State.
N.Y. Yankees, Alex Garbrick, rhp, Morehead State.
Houston, Dillon Plew, 1b, Washington State.
Boston, Garrett Irvin, lhp, Riverside CC.
