western reserve local schools Teacher on leave after suspected vodka found in classroom

Staff report

BERLIN CENTER

A Western Reserve Local Schools teacher is under investigation for reportedly drinking vodka at school.

School administrators called Mahoning County sheriff’s deputies to the elementary school just before 4 p.m. Friday, to investigate third-grade educator Brittany N. Rothbauer, 31, of Lockwood Boulevard, Boardman.

The school’s resource officer and another deputy had confronted Rothbauer about being under the influence of alcohol earlier that day, according to a sheriff’s office report.

Another teacher pointed elementary Principal Debbie Farrelli to a green plastic cup on the top shelf of a closet in Rothbauer’s classroom, which deputies suspected contained vodka. Deputies took a sample of the liquid for evidence.

Superintendent Doug McGlynn said Rothbauer has been placed on unpaid leave while the matter is being investigated.

“We’re waiting to sit down with her and have a meeting this week,” he said. “We’re going to do what we have to do to figure out what our direction is.”

Mahoning County Common Pleas Court records show Rothbauer pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs in 2010. She was placed on probation for one year and ordered to complete a driver-intervention program.

Rothbauer on Friday refused to take a breath test, “stood up and started to sway back and forth and proceeded to exit the room,” the report states. “She continued down the hallway swaying at times.”

The report states Rothbauer became “agitated and confrontational” with Farelli and the school’s resource officer while outside the school waiting for a ride home.

Rothbauer has not been charged in the incident.