Warren streets closed for downtown festival
WARREN — These streets will be closed from 6 p.m. today at 10 a.m. Monday for the Trumbull County African American Achievers Association Festival: Mahoning Avenue at High Street and Market Street, Market at Mahoning and Park Avenue, and High Street at Park and Mahoning.
