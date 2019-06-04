Warren streets closed for downtown festival


June 4, 2019 at 5:39p.m.

WARREN — These streets will be closed from 6 p.m. today at 10 a.m. Monday for the Trumbull County African American Achievers Association Festival: Mahoning Avenue at High Street and Market Street, Market at Mahoning and Park Avenue, and High Street at Park and Mahoning.

