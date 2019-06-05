Veteran's trek across U.S. goes through Valley

HUBBARD — Air Force veteran William C. Shuttleworth stopped at the Waffle House here for his favorite meal – breakfast – and to talk about his walk from the East Coast to the West Coast raising money for disabled American veterans.

As of this morning, Shuttleworth had walked about 600 of the 3,400-mile trek at a rate of about 25 miles – or as he refers to it, “a marathon a day.” He’s raised about $35,500, according to his Go Fund Me account.

People who want to donate to Shuttleworth’s cause can find a Go Fund Me link on his website, vetsdontforgetvets.com.

He left his home in Newburyport, Mass., near Boston, on May 15 and expects to reach his West Coast destination, Vandenberg Air Force Base, on Halloween carrying a 24-pound backpack he calls his kitchen, bedroom and dining room.

