Veteran's trek across U.S. goes through Valley
HUBBARD — Air Force veteran William C. Shuttleworth stopped at the Waffle House here for his favorite meal – breakfast – and to talk about his walk from the East Coast to the West Coast raising money for disabled American veterans.
As of this morning, Shuttleworth had walked about 600 of the 3,400-mile trek at a rate of about 25 miles – or as he refers to it, “a marathon a day.” He’s raised about $35,500, according to his Go Fund Me account.
People who want to donate to Shuttleworth’s cause can find a Go Fund Me link on his website, vetsdontforgetvets.com.
He left his home in Newburyport, Mass., near Boston, on May 15 and expects to reach his West Coast destination, Vandenberg Air Force Base, on Halloween carrying a 24-pound backpack he calls his kitchen, bedroom and dining room.
For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
- June 4, 2019 11:10 p.m.
Air Force vet walks across country to raise money for veterans
- September 11, 2004 midnight
OHIO TREK Fingerhut follows line of political walkers
- June 14, 2009 11:15 a.m.
Valley bicyclists pedal 3,000 miles to benefit Boardman children’s hospital
- May 13, 2016 10:55 p.m.
‘The Walking Monk’ makes a stop in city
- November 4, 2009 12:07 a.m.
80-year-old veteran gets honorary diploma
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.