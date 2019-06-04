Selected local stocks
Selected local stocks
STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE
Alcoa Inc.,21.510.33
Aqua America, .20 40.040.50
Avalon Holdings,2.27‚àí0.01
Chemical Bank, .2838.560.70
Comm. Health Sys, .212.800.14
Cortland Bancorp, .1123.00‚àí0.020
Farmers Nat., .0713.860.41
First Energy, .36 41.680.44
Fifth/Third, .1626.570.07
First Niles Financial, .057.750.00
FNB Corp., .1211.030.03
General Motors, .3833.700.36
General Electric, .129.530.09
Huntington Bank, .11 12.830.18
JP Morgan Chase, .56106.460.48
Key Corp, .1116.280.30
Macy’s, .38 21.160.59
Parker Hannifin, .76156.253.95
PNC, .75128.971.70
Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88161.67‚àí0.37
Stoneridge26.460.46
United Comm. Fin., .06 9.240.08
Selected prices from Monday’s 4 p.m. close.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 17, 2019 midnight
Selected local stocks
- May 30, 2019 midnight
Selected local stocks
- February 13, 2019 midnight
Selected local stocks
- February 14, 2019 midnight
Selected local stocks
- December 19, 2018 midnight
Selected local stocks
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.