11th hour repairs at Wagon Wheel

Hearing on motel’s occupancy permit set for Thursday

By Jessica Hardin

jhardin@vindy.com

BOARDMAN

A commercial roofing crew was spotted making repairs at the Wagon Wheel Motel, which is facing legal battles on multiple fronts.

Since an inspection March 28 uncovered safety issues, the embattled property has received an adjudication order and a temporary restraining order and has been condemned by the township.

The Mahoning County Building Inspection Department sent an adjudication order April 3, which gave motel owners Chirag Enterprises until May 3 to correct the issues found.

Specifically, the inspection found “rotted and deteriorated [soffit fascia] board near motel office areas with evidence of water leakage.” The Mahoning County Prosecutor’s office was notified of the owner’s failure to comply with the order.

The fire department also found issues that could pose risks to occupants and first responders. It gave the property 30 days to fix the issues.

When the owners failed to make the necessary changes, trustees voted to condemn the property May 13. They upheld their decision in an appeal hearing May 28.

Trustee Brad Calhoun said: “There was no plan presented” by the motel principals.

But this township-level ruling is subject to the results of a hearing before Judge John Durkin in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Judge Durkin will determine the fate of the building’s occupancy permit after issuing a temporary restraining order May 24. The property was ordered to be vacated by May 25.

In a May 28 letter to the county prosecutor, the attorney representing Chirag Enterprises said an appeal to the order has been filed.

Fire Chief Mark Pitzer requested a temporary restraining order last week after owners did not correct safety issues found in a March 28 inspection.

“We’re going to see where they’re at with the roof and the electric,” said Pitzer. He is not able to confirm that a licensed electrician has inspected the property.

The hearing is set for Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

Motel owners did not comment Monday when contacted by The Vindicator.