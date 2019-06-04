Poland man will be arraigned Thursday in fraud case
COLUMBIANA — A former employee of a Columbiana County bank is set to be arraigned Thursday in common pleas court on two counts of telecommunications fraud and a count of theft.
Denis Hernandez, 35, of Poland, is free on $25,000 personal recognizance bond after he was arrested May 28 at a bank on Mahoning Avenue in Austintown where he works on a warrant from the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office.
The indictment charges Hernandez with using some sort of telecommunications device Aug. 10. 2018 and Sept. 7, 2018, to defraud someone. The theft charge said he engaged in conduct between Sept. 18, 2018 and Oct. 31, 2018 to defraud a Home Savings and Loan branch in Columbiana County of more than $1,000 in property or services.
The indictment was issued secretly May 16 and was unsealed when Hernandez was arrested.
