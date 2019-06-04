Party with 'Sesame Street Live!' Nov. 30, Dec. 1

YOUNGSTOWN — Sesame Street Live returns to the Covelli Centre with shows on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

The “Let’s Party!” shows are at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. both days.

Tickets range from $17 to $62 with additional fees.

Pre-sale tickets are available at 10 a.m. Thursday with the online password: SSLM19.

Public on-sale starts at 10 a.m. next Tuesday.