Party with 'Sesame Street Live!' Nov. 30, Dec. 1
YOUNGSTOWN — Sesame Street Live returns to the Covelli Centre with shows on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.
The “Let’s Party!” shows are at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. both days.
Tickets range from $17 to $62 with additional fees.
Pre-sale tickets are available at 10 a.m. Thursday with the online password: SSLM19.
Public on-sale starts at 10 a.m. next Tuesday.
