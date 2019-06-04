Pair face drug charges in North Side home case

YOUNGSTOWN — Indictments were unsealed today in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio charging two men with selling drugs out of a North Side home.

Anthony Cleveland, 29 and Jamayle Roland, 30, were indicted on charges of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute crack cocaine for selling drugs out of Cleveland’s Alameda Avenue home in September 2018, according to the indictment.

Roland faces and additional count of distribution of crack cocaine and Cleveland faces two additional counts of distribution of crack cocaine as well as a count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

The indictment said that Roland brought customers to the home for Cleveland to sell drugs to and when the home was searched Sept. 26 investigators found cocaine along with two .40-caliber pistols, including one that had the serial number obliterated and a .22-caliber semiautomatic rifle.

Cleveland is not allowed to own or be around guns because of a 2016 possession of heroin conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

The indictment was first issued May 22 but not unsealed until today.