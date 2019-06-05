Ohio high court to hear Coitsville Twp. case


June 4, 2019 at 10:55p.m.

COITSVILLE — The Ohio Supreme Court next week plans to hear a negligence case against Coitsville Township to determine who is liable in a 2013 police-vehicle collision that severely injured a Hubbard woman.

Township officials have appealed a 7th District Court of Appeals ruling that found the township liable for the Sept. 18, 2013, crash, which occurred as township officer Donald Dudley was pursuing suspected car thieves at high speeds.

Dudley had not activated his lights or sirens when his vehicle entered the intersection of McGuffey Road and Lansdowne Boulevard and collided with a vehicle driven by Renee McConnell of Hubbard, according to court filings.

