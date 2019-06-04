No changes after vote recount, so McDonald Schools levy passes


June 4, 2019 at 1:35p.m.

WARREN — The vote count did not change from election night when the Trumbull County Board of Elections did a recount today for the McDonald Schools renewal levy, so the levy has passed.

The totals were 244 votes for the 4.3-mill, 5-year renewal levy for permanent improvements and 242 against.

The levy will raise $225,822 annually.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$158750