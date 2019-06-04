Man indicted for threatening wife back in Mahoning County jail


June 4, 2019 at 1:30p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A man indicted last month for threatening his wife with a shotgun then attempting to set her on fire to “put her out of her misery” is back in the Mahoning County jail.

Prosecutors successfully argued for a bench warrant for Kirk A. Miller, 51, of Amberly Street, Austintown, for violating conditions of his $20,000 bond. Austintown police stopped Miller’s minivan along South Meridian Road and took him into custody.

Miller was indicted May 9 on felony counts of attempted aggravated arson and felonious assault and misdemeanor counts of domestic violence and aggravated menacing.

According to a township police report from April, Miller and his wife began arguing when she threatened to leave him. Miller struck her with the barrel of a loaded shotgun, then lit a piece of paper and “threw it on her stating he was going to put her out of her misery.”

Miller is set to appear before a jury July 1.

