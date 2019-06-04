Community health data presentation is Thursday in Youngstown


June 4, 2019 at 9:55p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County public health officials will be discussing data they have collected about the community’s health status at St. Christine Parish Center, 3165 S. Schenley Ave., from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday.

After the data presentation, there will be small group discussions in which attendees can talk about the results and give input on which health concerns should be prioritized.

Community members who attend will have the chance to win a $25 gift card.

