Closed for cleanup

BOARDMAN
The OhioMeansJobs Mahoning County office in the Boardman Plaza will be closed at least through Friday for cleanup and repair operations after recent flooding. The OhioMeansJobs center at Oakhill Renaissance Place, 345 Oak Hill Ave. Entrance D in Youngstown, will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Wednesday and Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Thursday. Customers can also visit OhioMeansJobs Columbiana County in the government services building at 7879 Dickey Drive, Lisbon, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
Quest Diagnostics reports data breach
Quest Diagnostics announced Monday there was a data breach with the American Medical Collection Agency, a billing collections service provider, which could have exposed about 11.9 million Quest patients, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner. The AMCA provides billing collections services to Optum360, which is a Quest contractor. Quest and Optum 360 are working with forensic experts to investigate the incident. There are 10 Quest Diagnostics providers in the Mahoning and Shenango valleys, including one in Youngstown.
Hand-forged items
GROVE CITY, PA.
Wendell August Forge, an artisan metal working company, will release a series of hand-forged metal products celebrating the NFL’s 100th season, beginning with Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers branded items. The company produces key chains, bag tags, coasters and other home decor items.
Federal contract
SALEM
Hunt Valve Co. Inc., 1913 E. State St., doing business as Waeco Valve, won a $602,126 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for the manufacture of ball valves.
Ribbon-cutting set
BOARDMAN
The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and David Coie will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday for Boardman Ace Hardware in the Boardman Plaza, 451 Boardman-Canfield Road.
Ceremony at center
AUSTINTOWN
The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and James M. Conti Sr. will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. Friday for Valor Recovery Center at 45-47 N. Canfield-Niles Rd. The center was recently certified by the Ohio Department of Mental health and Addiction Services and also received the Gold Seal of Approval from its Joint Commission.
Mission BBQ site
BOARDMAN
Mission BBQ is opening a location in the township near the former Chick-fil-A site on Boardman-Poland Road. There are three other locations in Ohio – Canton, Parma and Mason. The Boardman location is slated to open next year, according to company officials. The fast-casual restaurant is known for its pulled pork, brisket, ribs and chicken.
