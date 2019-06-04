Chris Graff chosen to fill vacant Poland Village Council seat
POLAND — Village council chose Chris Graff to fill the council seat vacated by former council President Linda Srnec at a special meeting tonight.
Graff, a longtime village resident, served on the village’s Architectural Review Board for eight years and currently serves on the Poland Municipal Forest Board.
He is an Allstate Insurance agent and a funeral director at Becker Funeral Homes.
Graff and Poland Union Principal Mike Masucci submitted their names to be considered. Graff won by one vote. The position pays $4,800.
Srnec resigned effective May 20 after 37 years on council. Her husband, Fiscal Officer Nick Srnec, resigned Monday effective June 30. They plan to move to Columbus to be closer to their five grandchildren.
