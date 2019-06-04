Body of second boater recovered

Associated Press

GENEVA

Authorities in Northeast Ohio said they have recovered the second body after a search for two boaters who went missing after taking a small boat out on Lake Erie more than two weeks ago.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said the body of 19-year-old James Dorsey Wells of Fairport Harbor was recovered Sunday evening near Geneva State Park. Thirty-eight-year-old Cory Althar of Madison was found Friday night in the same area.

The park sits along the water about 45 miles northeast of Cleveland.

Searchers previously found an overturned boat offshore in that area.