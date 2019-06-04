BIRTHS


June 4, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Richard and Jessica Spencer, Youngstown, boy, June 2.

Keith and Rose M. Lopez, Boardman, boy, June 2.

Paul and Leah Condon, Canfield, girl, June 2.

