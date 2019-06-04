Agenda Wednesday

Mahoning Valley Sanitary District, board meeting, 4 p.m., assembly room, 1181 Ohltown-McDonald Road, Mineral Ridge.

Northeast Ohio Medical University board of trustees, noon, signet executive board room, NEOMED Education and Wellness Center, 4209 state Route 44, Rootstown.

Poland school board, work session, 6 p.m., board office, 3199 Dobbins Road.

Springfield Township trustees, special meeting, 11 a.m., 21 W. Boardman St., Youngstown; regular meeting, 7 p.m., 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.

Struthers city council, finance & legislation council meeting, 6:15 p.m.; annexation, zoning & industrial business committee meeting, 6:30 p.m., caucus room 11, 6 Elm St.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.