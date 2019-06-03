Warren woman gets two years for February bank robbery

WARREN — Amber L. Finney, 35, of Ward Avenue Northwest, the first person convicted under the city’s bestiality law in 2017, was sentenced Monday to two years in prison for robbing a Warren bank Feb. 20.

Police said Finney entered the Chase Bank on West Market Street with a hooded sweatshirt covering her face and handed a teller a note. The teller gave Finney $1,000. Finney took the money and left, meeting a male standing at the corner of the bank parking lot, and the two fled.

Police followed footprints that led to the front porch of 1125 Ward St. where she was arrested.

Finney was convicted of bestiality in 2017 in Warren Municipal Court after police saw a video on the internet showing her having sex with a dog. She spent 60 days in jail.