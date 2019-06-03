US Rep. Tim Ryan outlines position on impeachment

US Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, one of the 23 Democrats running for president, who appeared on a CNN town hall forum Sunday night, further outlined his position on beginning impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump in a statement today.

"In America, no one is above the law. In America, we have an elected President, not a King. In America, the people govern.

"The very first article of the Constitution establishes the Congress. As a member of the people’s house, I take my oath to uphold the Constitution very seriously. Our Founding Fathers gave Congress the responsibility to oversee the Executive Branch, and if the President appears to have committed a crime, then it is Congress’ duty to conduct an investigation.

"Our society today is controlled by an elite class. Corporations are bailed out, the rich are given massive tax cuts, wealthy parents cheat and buy their kids into premier universities. The elites in America get away with things every day that an autoworker in Ohio or a waitress in New York could never get away with. It is time we start holding people in power accountable.

"While I do not come to this decision lightly, after much thought and consideration and after both reading the Mueller Report and hearing directly from the Special Council, I believe that the House of Representatives must begin impeachment proceedings. We must fully expose the lawlessness which has already occurred and prevent future lawlessness from occurring.

"While it is unlikely that we will see a conviction in the Senate with its present Republican leadership more concerned with power and party than their constitutional duties and the rule of law, we can no longer sit by while a lawless President remains unchecked. But just because we know our jury is biased, that does not mean there should not be constitutional consequences when the law is broken.

"If the House avoids its constitutional responsibility, it will be enabling this kind of lawless behavior to continue and to metastasize. Our republic cannot survive if we acquiesce to the view held by Republicans in the Senate. Power without principle is corrupt. An impeachment inquiry will begin to cut the cancer of corruption out of government and prevent it from spreading."