State, Mahoning coroner investigate infant's death


June 3, 2019 at 9:24a.m.

SPRINGFIELD — The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office are assisting township police after an infant was found dead Sunday in a home on Struthers Road.

Police Chief Matt Mohn said officers who were assisting an ambulance on a call at the home alerted investigators about the infant.

Mohn would not say if the infant was a boy or a girl. He said the case is still under investigation.

