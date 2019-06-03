State, Mahoning coroner investigate infant's death
SPRINGFIELD — The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office are assisting township police after an infant was found dead Sunday in a home on Struthers Road.
Police Chief Matt Mohn said officers who were assisting an ambulance on a call at the home alerted investigators about the infant.
Mohn would not say if the infant was a boy or a girl. He said the case is still under investigation.
