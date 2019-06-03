Roofers spotted working on Wagon Wheel Motel

BOARDMAN — A commercial roofing crew was spotted making repairs at the Wagon Wheel Motel on Market Street less than a week after the owner’s appeal of the decision to condemn the building was rejected by township trustees.

A hearing is set for Thursday at 9 a.m. before Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge John Durkin Durkin to determine the fate of the property’s occupancy permit.

The property was ordered to vacate and is under a temporary restraint order.