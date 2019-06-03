Roofers spotted working on Wagon Wheel Motel


June 3, 2019 at 11:52a.m.

BOARDMAN — A commercial roofing crew was spotted making repairs at the Wagon Wheel Motel on Market Street less than a week after the owner’s appeal of the decision to condemn the building was rejected by township trustees.

A hearing is set for Thursday at 9 a.m. before Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge John Durkin Durkin to determine the fate of the property’s occupancy permit.

The property was ordered to vacate and is under a temporary restraint order.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$775000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$350000


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$289500