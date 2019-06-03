Report: FTC to lead possible Facebook antitrust probe
ASSOCIATED PRESS
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the Federal Trade Commission will lead any antitrust investigation into Facebook as part of an arrangement that would give the Justice Department oversight of Google.
The FTC and the Justice Department both oversee antitrust issues in the U.S. and must establish who will take the lead in different investigations. Citing unnamed sources The Journal said Monday that the FTC secured the rights to begin a potential investigation into whether Facebook engaged in what it called "unlawful monopolistic behavior."
The report Monday said the Justice Department, in turn, will lead the Google probe.
The FTC is already investigating Facebook for possible privacy violations . The FTC declined to comment Monday and Facebook did not immediately respond to a message for comment.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 2, 2019 midnight
Reports: Justice Dept. preparing antitrust probe of Google
- January 10, 2013 midnight
What’s good for the goose should be good for the Google
- April 27, 2012 midnight
Pa. drilling: Few health complaints
- January 19, 2019 midnight
Report: Facebook privacy lapses may lead to record fine
- July 1, 2015 5:16 p.m.
US probing possible airline collusion that kept fares high
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.