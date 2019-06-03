Package of California pot found in car stopped for loud music
YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said police found a package of marijuana apparently delivered from California in a car at about 7:35 p.m. Saturday .
The car was pulled over by police at South and Lee avenues for loud music.
The package, addressed to a home on Cambridge Avenue, had five bags of marijuana inside, reports said.
The driver of the car, Marlin Black, 25, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of trafficking in marijuana.
