Package of California pot found in car stopped for loud music

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said police found a package of marijuana apparently delivered from California in a car at about 7:35 p.m. Saturday .

The car was pulled over by police at South and Lee avenues for loud music.

The package, addressed to a home on Cambridge Avenue, had five bags of marijuana inside, reports said.

The driver of the car, Marlin Black, 25, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of trafficking in marijuana.