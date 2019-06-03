OhioMeansJobs office in Boardman closed until Friday
BOARDMAN — The OhioMeansJobs Mahoning County office in the Boardman Plaza will be closed at least through Friday for cleanup and repair operations after recent flooding.
The OhioMeansJobs center at Oakhill Renaissance Center, 345 Oak Hill Ave. Entrance D in Youngstown, will be open today, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday from noon to 4 p.m.
Customers can also visit OhioMeansJobs Columbiana County, located in the government services building at 7879 Dickey Drive in Lisbon from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 31, 2019 3:09 p.m.
Ohio MeansJobs Boardman office closed Monday, Tuesday
- June 1, 2019 midnight
Cleanup continues at OhioMeansJobs office; 2 other area centers remain open
- August 5, 2015 3:56 p.m.
OhioMeansJobs extends hours for Marshalls' applicants
- July 22, 2018 12:03 a.m.
ODOT
- December 3, 2017 midnight
BUSINESS DIGEST ||
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.