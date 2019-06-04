Northside Pool reopens Wednesday


June 3, 2019 at 10:55p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Northside Pool, the city’s only public pool, will open Wednesday with a Family Fun in the Sun event.

The pool at 2160 Belmont Ave. will be open from 1 to 8 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays with Aug. 20 being the last day.

“We’re proud of this jewel we have in the community,” said Dawn Turnage, the city’s parks and recreation director.

Admission is $1 for those up to 17 years old and $2 for adults.

The pool is used by about 1,200 people a week, Turnage said.

